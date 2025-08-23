Expert urges people to consume plant spreading rapidly across US region: 'We can eat our way out'

"If it seems weird or wrong or even gross … that's your cultural norms talking, not objective reality."

Invasive plants are an issue that need to be dealt with, one way or the other. While it may not be possible to cook up every invasive plant, learning which ones can be a part of your diet is a good place to begin your personal mitigation of invasive species.

The Minnesota Star Tribune explored a common invasive plant's culinary possibilities, delving into the cultural norms associated with foraging for food.

The plant in question is the creeping bellflower — a perennial with bulbous purplish flowers. While the plant is native in Eastern Europe and Russia, it is highly invasive in Minnesota, outcompeting native species for nutrients and disrupting pollinators and the food chain.

"The entire plant [can be eaten]: root, stem, leaves and flowers," Tim Clemens, an educator and business owner focused on all things foraging, told the Star Tribune.

The consumption of invasive species is an incredible way to benefit the environment and to live a zero-waste lifestyle. One chef used invasive species within walking distance of her restaurant to season and serve immaculate dishes. Others have integrated invasive fish, seaweed, crabs, and more into their menus.

The Star Tribune noted how cultural norms can keep people from popping a perfectly edible plant into their mouth.

"If it seems weird or wrong or even gross…that's your cultural norms talking, not objective reality," the article stated.

By foraging for food, or even growing your own food, you can get more in touch with nature and know exactly where the things you consume come from — no go-between, and certainly no chemical preservatives.

"We can eat our way out of cultural norms that harm us. And we can eat our way out of ignorance of the natural world we live in," the Star Tribune concluded.

