Home cook makes stunning food discovery after traveling abroad: 'I need to get this info out into the world'

A common food additive in the U.S. might be doing more harm than we realize.

by Kritiksha Sharma
Photo Credit: iStock

A Reddit user's recent realization about their acid reflux has sparked a wave of conversation online — one that might have major implications for how we think about food additives in the U.S.

Posting in the r/acidreflux subreddit, the home cook shared that they suffered from severe gastroesophageal reflux disease for years. However, during a trip to Australia and New Zealand, they noticed something surprising: their symptoms completely disappeared, despite eating and drinking as usual. 

After some research, they identified a possible culprit — potassium bromate, a chemical commonly used in the U.S. in breads, pizza doughs, and buns to speed up their rising process. The additive has been banned in several countries, including Australia and New Zealand, over concerns about its potential health risks. 

The Redditor experimented with cutting out foods containing potassium bromate and noticed an immediate difference.

"I am now conscious of eating anything with it and when I do it flares up instantly," they said. "I feel like I need to get this info out into the world."

While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration considers potassium bromate safe in small amounts, other health organizations — including California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment — have flagged it as a possible carcinogen. The European Union, the U.K., and Canada have all banned its use in food. 

Watch now: This 'win-win-win' app offers up to 50% savings on food

For those struggling with acid reflux, this Redditor's experience highlights the importance of looking beyond common triggers like caffeine and alcohol. Checking ingredient labels and being aware of ingredient quantities — or opting for organic, unprocessed breads — may help reduce symptoms. 

Beyond its potential health risks, potassium bromate also raises environmental concerns. During baking, some of the chemicals can remain in food, while the rest is released into the air or water supply. Studies suggest that persistent exposure to such additives can contribute to pollution and disrupt ecosystems. 

Commenters were quick to chime in with their own experiences of discovering other invisible ingredients causing gastrointestinal issues, such as "inorganic phosphates." A Redditor summarized this discussion and said, "I'm continuously trying out / eliminating things and this might be a key."

This revelation has many rethinking what's really behind their food sensitivities — and whether some "gluten intolerances" might actually be reactions to hidden additives

