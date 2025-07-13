Expert gardener shares simple method to keep pests away from your tomato plants: 'I need all the help I can get'

You don't have to wait until pasta night to place some homegrown tomatoes and garlic together — start while they're growing. Instagrammer Onagardenkick demonstrates how companion planting can naturally keep unwelcome pests away and "save your tomato season."

The scoop

The symbiotic relationship between specific plant pairings promotes optimal yield through protection and nutrient sharing. One of the most famous combinations is the "three sisters" method. It includes corn, beans, and squash — corn provides a climbing stalk for beans, beans add nitrogen to the soil for all three, and squash provides shade that deters weeds and pests.

Luckily, several plants also act as "sisters" and pest deterrents for tomatoes. In this case, garlic chives, basil, nasturtiums, and marigolds are "trap" plants that attract pests away from the main crop. Such a formation allows "big beautiful tomatoes" to grow in peace.

In the video, Onagardenkick starts by surrounding the tomato plants with garlic. Planting the other companion traps in the corners further buffers as the basil grows tall, and nasturtiums will trail over the side, making it easy to draw in aphids.

How it's helping

Tomatoes are the most popular plant grown in American gardens, and just as popular among pests searching for dinner in your garden.

With companion planting, your tomato cultivation efforts won't be in vain as you enjoy other edible delights. Remember, garlic and basil pair well with tomatoes in several dishes, from sauces to salads.

Onagardenkick shows viewers how some plants double as organic pest control. Thus, gardeners can resist using toxic chemicals on food and soil.

In addition to repelling hornworms, basil adds aroma, and some say it makes tomatoes taste better when planted within 18 inches. They can also "fill in the gaps" and maximize space between tomato plants, as one TikTok gardener says.

She also uses garlic for better soil health since the deep roots prevent compaction. As garlic decomposes, it releases magnesium, potassium, and nitrogen that tomatoes and other plants can use. Garlic's scent also repels beetles and spider mites while attracting pollinators like bees.

Furthermore, marigolds reduce root-knot nematodes — microscopic roundworms that cause swellings or galls on roots.

By growing and protecting your crops, you'll save money on groceries and help the environment. As you enjoy better-tasting produce from the garden, you'll reduce reliance on globally shipped food that leaves a massive carbon trail. Plus, keeping pests away helps gardeners avoid food waste, a major problem since Americans throw away 30-40% of food annually in the U.S, according to Feeding America.

What everyone's saying

The comments are filled with many fans of the fleshy produce. "Tomatoes! I need all the help I can get!" said one.

Someone else shared another companion to consider. "I also add borage (it improves tomato growth and disease resistance. I also plant carrots around my tomatoes. They help the flavor…"

Borage flowers attract bees and other pollinators, which increases yield. They also repel hornworms. Like garlic and basil, you can eat these companions too. When it comes to carrots, their roots aerate the soil, providing space for more nutrients and water to reach the tomatoes.

