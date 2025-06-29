Gardener reveals which plant you should plant next to your bell peppers for 'game-changing' results: 'Good info'

If you're just starting out as a home gardener, you might not know that some plants have perfect growing companions. This is not only beneficial to each plant, but it can help your entire garden as well.

The scoop

Companion planting involves strategically growing different plant species together that benefit each other. This practice can lead to enhanced crop production, pest control, and even improved soil health.

To help explain its effectiveness, TikToker and gardening enthusiast missesdramaqueen (@missesdramaqueen) offered a unique take on what to do and how it works. "Companion planting can be a real game changer for your vegetable garden," they wrote.

Instead of filming a typical video with plain facts and a bullet point list of instructions, the TikToker used the video as an opportunity to get creative with her lesson. "You don't want to make your bell pepper hang out with someone they hate all summer, do you?" she asks.

Instead, she suggested a trio of potential companions for bell peppers that would help the veggie thrive and even help keep the pests away. The TikToker starts off by noting that basil is the bell pepper's "day one friend," followed by marigold and then onion.

How it's helping

When planted next to any one of their "best friends," bell peppers or any other plant may be able to reach their full potential during their growth. Not only does companion planting help discourage pests, but it can actually encourage welcomed guests, such as pollinators. As an added bonus, planting companions next to each other can provide valuable space in your garden and help make the most out of your money.

Whether you're planting your first garden or are a seasoned pro, gardening at home can provide a wide variety of benefits that can support your physical health and mental well-being. Spending ample time inside your garden can result in a modest amount of physical exercise, especially when digging, raking, or lifting bags of soil.

Growing your own food can also provide better-tasting and fresher fruits, vegetables, and herbs. By harvesting your own produce, you can cut the time it takes for a plant to go from the soil to the table. This allows produce the ability to be picked at the perfect time, preserving its nutrients and full flavor.

What everyone's saying

In the comment section, a few users appeared to really enjoy the creative approach to gardening 101.

"Here for the plant drama, good info for real," wrote one commenter.

"This is so entertaining; please make this a series," added another user. "I'm a new gardener and this helps me remember."

A third commenter even offered up their bit of advice when it comes to planting peppers. "They're also super needy and want to hold hands with their family, so they love if you plant them just close enough with another pepper so that they can be their clingy selves," they noted.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.