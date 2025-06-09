Gardener shares simple tips for growing seemingly endless supply of basil: 'Such good advice'

A gardener on TikTok shared some advice on how to enjoy an endless supply of basil, along with useful suggestions for what to do with it.

The scoop

In the video posted to the TikTok account Planted in the Garden (@plantedinthegarden), Marv explains just how simple regrowing basil can be.

"All you have to do is keep the stems when you remove the leaves and regrow them in water," he says. "Once the roots set, you can plant them in soil." The result? Infinite free basil.

As for what to do with all the basil, the video has three suggestions. First, you can freeze it by chopping it up in a blender, placing it in an ice cube tray, and topping it off with olive oil. Alternatively, it's also suitable for making pesto. Marv shares a nut- and dairy-free recipe that involves garlic, hemp seeds, lime juice, olive oil, and salt. That, too, can be frozen for long-term storage. Finally, the simplest use is as dry leaves for seasoning.

How it's helping

With food prices on the rise, the monetary savings these tips offer pretty much speak for themselves. Moreover, there's much to be said for growing your own food from a health and environmental perspective.

Gardening projects have been shown to improve mental health and help establish a sense of community. Additionally, homegrown veggies aren't just good for your wallet; they're significantly healthier and usually taste better. Because they don't rely on chemicals for fertilizers and pest control, they retain more of their nutritional value.

Industrial agriculture has a significant environmental impact. The runoff from those chemicals used contaminates the soil and local water sources. Tilling also causes harm by releasing carbon that has been sequestered in the soil, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

What everyone's saying

The helpful tips elicited numerous grateful comments from viewers. One commenter said, "Thank you! Very helpful and such good advice." Another added: "Never knew I could root the stems!!! Thank you!!"

Another chimed in with their basil suggestion, saying: "I always have such a huge abundance of sweet basil. I love to use it instead of parsley in a chimichurri. Delicious!"

