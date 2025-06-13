Aldi announces much-anticipated return of product that flew off its shelves: 'The only solution is to eat the entire thing'

Choceur Choco Changer bars have earned a permanent place in all Aldi stores, and fans couldn't be more excited.

Candy Industry reported that Aldi first made a splash with the Choco Changers bars in 2024 after the grocery giant joined the initiative Tony's Open Chain. Within weeks, the store burned through its entire inventory of the chocolate bars. Since then, customers have been left wanting more.

However, with Aldi opting to find a permanent home for the Choco Changer bars, customers can enjoy a fully stocked supply of chocolate that they know has been sourced responsibly. The cocoa industry has been plagued by reports of unethical practices for decades, particularly in West Africa, where a significant portion of the world's cocoa is grown.

Tony's Open Chain is a collaborative, industry-led initiative that focuses on redefining cocoa supply chains to ensure ethical and sustainable practices. It aims to address issues such as child labor, modern slavery, and deforestation in the cocoa industry. "Our partner cooperatives, owned and run by cocoa farmers, are key to ensuring safe and sustainable cocoa farming," Tony's Open Chain says on its website.

Anke Ehlers, managing director of international sustainability at the Aldi South Group, emphasized the significance of the candy bars when the store first released Choco Changers. "With this chocolate bar, we create positive change and offer a best practice product while doing our part to respect human rights and nature in the cocoa supply chain," Ehlers said in a press release.

In the comments section of a Reddit post celebrating the return of the chocolate bar, many users could barely contain their excitement.

"The dark chocolate fudge with sea salt was to DIE for! I won't be buying again but only because I could not control myself lol," joked one commenter.

"Picked up the milk chocolate bars this weekend," noted another user. "Just doing my part to help the farmers."

While a comment thread complained about the evenness of the chocolate bar's pieces, one Redditor shared their easy fix. "I have this same problem with chocolate that's evenly cut too. Like no matter how hard I try, the only solution is to eat the entire thing. Gosh darn," they quipped.

