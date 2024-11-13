Aldi makes major fleet announcement that will immediately impact thousands of jobs: 'This move … is a significant milestone'

"We are always looking for ways to continue our efforts to drive positive change."

U.K. supermarket chain Aldi has just announced its plan to transition to a fleet operated on hydrotreated vegetable oil fuels, according to a report by Retail Insight Network. The major food store is set to convert over 30% of its heavy goods vehicles to HVO-powered trucks.

Aldi distribution centers in Cardiff, Swindon, and Neston will be the first to experience the transition. Already, Aldi plans on converting more than 160 HGVs based at these three centers.

The move is a part of Aldi's larger sustainability goal to reduce its carbon footprint. The transition will decrease Aldi's carbon footprint by 15,432 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year.

A type of renewable diesel-like fuel, HVO fuel is made by adding hydrogen to vegetable oils, as highlighted in ScienceDirect. Since HVO fuel does not require the use of fossil fuels, it's a more environmentally friendly alternative to regular diesel and gas.

"Switching to HVO fuels on our lorry fleet aligns with our long-term sustainability goals and reflects our commitment to reducing our carbon emissions," Aldi national sustainability director Liz Fox said. "We are always looking for ways to continue our efforts to drive positive change across the business and this move in particular is a significant milestone for Aldi."

As Aldi expands its use of HVO fuel across its HGV fleet, it could eliminate an additional 55,130 tonnes of CO2e per year.

Around the world, major companies are transitioning toward eco-friendly delivery fleets in an effort to reduce their environmental footprint. For example, Pepsi, the U.S. Postal Service, and Ikea have all added electric vehicles to their delivery fleets.

When companies use diesel- and gas-powered vehicles, they emit harmful, planet-warming gases into the environment. Switching to EV or HVO fleets is a way for corporations to reduce their pollution while cutting operating costs.

