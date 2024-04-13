Aldi to offer game-changing new chocolate bars that could revolutionize cocoa supply chains: 'We aim to achieve positive impact'

For everyday chocolate lovers, this means you can now savor a delectable treat while directly supporting a more ethical cocoa industry.

In a sweet new development, Aldi has teamed on new products with Tony's Open Chain, "an industry-led initiative that helps chocolate brands transform their cocoa supply chains and become sustainability front-runners."

The grocery chain's new "Choceur Choco Changer" line of chocolate bars directly supports cocoa farming communities in West Africa.

The Choceur Choco Changer bars currently come in three mouthwatering flavors in the U.S.: milk chocolate with brownie and salted caramel, milk chocolate with nougat honeycomb and sea salt, and dark chocolate with salty fudge and almond. But the real treat is how each purchase empowers positive change.

By sourcing the cocoa beans through Tony's Open Chain, Aldi is taking responsibility for building an "open and transparent" supply chain, maintaining direct and equal business relationships with farmers, and paying higher prices to enable farmers to earn a living income. The goal is to set a new cocoa industry standard that ends child labor and "all illegal" labor.

For everyday chocolate lovers, this means you can now savor a delectable treat while directly supporting a more ethical cocoa industry. Your purchase helps drive structural change that uplifts farming communities and fights the poverty that perpetuates child labor.

And the best part? The bars cost less than $3.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Aldi has long been at the forefront of retail sustainability efforts. Earlier this year, it became the first major U.S. grocery chain to eliminate all plastic shopping bags in its stores. With the Choceur Choco Changer bars, Aldi continues to lead by example in making responsible sourcing the norm.

"We aim to achieve positive impact together with the farmers in the partner farmer groups and change the norm in the cocoa industry by working on ending poverty, child labour, and deforestation," said an Aldi press release. "ALDI is proud to adopt the 5 Sourcing Principles for the new chocolate bar and join the Open Chain as a Mission Ally. We are looking forward to the journey together."

"I'm proud to welcome ALDI as a new mission ally," added Paul Schoenmakers, Head of Impact at Tony's Chocolonely. "Together, we can amplify our impact on the ground. It proves the Open Chain model works and we are ready to scale."

So, next time your sweet tooth calls, consider reaching for a Choceur Choco Changer bar at your local Aldi, or finding another sustainably sourced treat from your favorite grocery brand. By voting with your dollar, you can steer the cocoa industry in a more sustainable direction, one delicious bite at a time.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.