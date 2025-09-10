Gardener shares simple hack to keep pests off vegetable plants: 'This is so useful'

Did you know that plants have relationships, too? This TikToker shared a clever trait of chives that helps to protect carrots from pests.

The scoop

"Every year I grow chives with my carrots, this is because chives have a strong scent which covers the scent of the carrots, protecting them from the carrot fly," explains Jess (@happy.smallholding).

"Chives are really easy to propagate and easy to grow from seed, and once you have one plant you can keep dividing it," they say, demonstrating how with a spade.

Every February, this gardener digs up their chive plant, simply cuts it in half, and replants. They can be divided many times as long as some stems with roots remain.

"They also have pretty purple pom-pom flowers, which are really good for pollinators," Jess adds.

From seed, Jess explains that "they also self seed," adding, "I like to dig up all the seedlings that appear in the autumn and/or spring and grow them on trays, planting them out in my carrot beds in the spring. Make sure you plant a lot throughout the bed to be effective. Better to have more, smaller plants than a few big ones."

How it's helping

"Carrot fly is a pesky insect whose larvae attack carrots by burrowing into the roots," says Jess. This can be a disaster for those trying to grow their own food. Fortunately, tips like Jess's make it easy to deter pests without using pesticides.

Growing your own food can save you hundreds of dollars in a season and help you avoid toxic pesticides and herbicides that are commonly used in conventional agriculture.

Also, research shows that gardening improves your quality of life. If you're looking for a hobby that reduces stress, improves your health (physically and mentally), and also benefits your diet, gardening is the one-stop shop.

Jess mentioned alternatives if you don't favor chives. "There are other plants you can pair with carrots to deter carrot fly, including onions, rosemary and sage," she says.

