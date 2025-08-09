Gardener shares centuries-old method for healthier, more abundant crops: 'So clever'

A TikTok video has highlighted an ancient gardening method that can produce healthier crops with little effort.

The scoop

This gardening hack was shared by TikTok user Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardener), though it's been around for centuries, as Native American groups originated the method.

#threesisters ♬ Sweet Soul Sister - The Cult @simonakeroydgardener Companion planting! Ingenious Native American planting technique called Three Sisters. It involves growing three types of plants (sweetcorn, climbing or french beans and squash or pumpkins) in the same bed, and live harmoniously with each other. I've also grown tall sunflowers in my bed as the fourth 'sister', to provide more upright support for the climbing beans. #companionplanting

The three sisters are corn, beans, and squash — the last of which Simon says can be swapped out for pumpkins.

"Three sisters is the finest example of companion planting," Simon explains.

With a Three Sisters garden, timing is key. Corn is planted first, then the beans, which are provided with nutrient-rich soil and support to grow upright thanks to the already-blooming corn stems. Next comes the squash.

"The squashes trail along the ground, suppressing weeds and keeping the soil cool at the base," Simon adds.

How it's helping

Growing your own food is a great way to ensure you are getting the freshest fruits and vegetables, without needing to go to a store, where they may have traveled thousands of miles, potentially being sprayed with chemicals to prolong their life. Plus, gardening has personal benefits, such as being linked to improved mental health.

Companion planting is a great way to get the most out of your garden. By growing plants together that help each other — either by fighting off pests, enriching flavor, or improving soil — not only will your crops flourish, but you'll have less work to do.

Some other companion planting options include planting potatoes and garlic together, as the garlic acts as a guard against fungus and helps keep insects off both plants.

With the "Three Sisters" working together, or other companion planted gardens, you won't need to spend money on plant food or pesticides, saving you money, and keeping chemicals out of your garden.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the TikTok first hearing about the Three Sisters gardening method shared enthusiasm over their potential garden endeavors.

One user highlighted how the method would be ideal for their personal gardening parameters, saying, "I've got to do this as my garden is small."

Another user added, "This is so clever! Definitely trying!!"

