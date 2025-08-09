  • Home Home

Gardener shares centuries-old method for healthier, more abundant crops: 'So clever'

"Definitely trying!!"

by Lily Crowder
"Definitely trying!!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

A TikTok video has highlighted an ancient gardening method that can produce healthier crops with little effort. 

The scoop

This gardening hack was shared by TikTok user Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardener), though it's been around for centuries, as Native American groups originated the method.

@simonakeroydgardener Companion planting! Ingenious Native American planting technique called Three Sisters. It involves growing three types of plants (sweetcorn, climbing or french beans and squash or pumpkins) in the same bed, and live harmoniously with each other. I've also grown tall sunflowers in my bed as the fourth 'sister', to provide more upright support for the climbing beans. #companionplanting #threesisters ♬ Sweet Soul Sister - The Cult

The three sisters are corn, beans, and squash — the last of which Simon says can be swapped out for pumpkins.

"Three sisters is the finest example of companion planting," Simon explains. 

With a Three Sisters garden, timing is key. Corn is planted first, then the beans, which are provided with nutrient-rich soil and support to grow upright thanks to the already-blooming corn stems. Next comes the squash.

"The squashes trail along the ground, suppressing weeds and keeping the soil cool at the base," Simon adds.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

How it's helping

Growing your own food is a great way to ensure you are getting the freshest fruits and vegetables, without needing to go to a store, where they may have traveled thousands of miles, potentially being sprayed with chemicals to prolong their life. Plus, gardening has personal benefits, such as being linked to improved mental health.

Companion planting is a great way to get the most out of your garden. By growing plants together that help each other — either by fighting off pests, enriching flavor, or improving soil — not only will your crops flourish, but you'll have less work to do.

Some other companion planting options include planting potatoes and garlic together, as the garlic acts as a guard against fungus and helps keep insects off both plants.

With the "Three Sisters" working together, or other companion planted gardens, you won't need to spend money on plant food or pesticides, saving you money, and keeping chemicals out of your garden.

What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

Not enough time ⏳

Not enough space 🤏

It seems too hard 😬

I have a garden already 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the TikTok first hearing about the Three Sisters gardening method shared enthusiasm over their potential garden endeavors.

One user highlighted how the method would be ideal for their personal gardening parameters, saying, "I've got to do this as my garden is small."

Another user added, "This is so clever! Definitely trying!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x