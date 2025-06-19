Farmers devastated after losing over half of crops to unrelenting conditions: 'This is no exaggeration'

Italy's cherry crop has been devastated, with farmers reporting up to 100% losses after months of extreme weather.

What's happening?

As FreshPlaza reported, cherry production in southeastern Bari has collapsed, with growers estimating a 70-100% harvest loss. Key varieties such as Ferrovia, Bigarreau, and Georgia were hit hard by frosts, hail, and heavy rains in March, April, and May.

"We are talking about a complete loss of production in some cold areas," producer Nicola Coniglio told FreshPlaza. "This is no exaggeration: It really is a natural disaster that has affected all varieties throughout the Puglia region."

The effects are being felt across the supply chain. At some markets, cherries are selling for up to €23.30 per kilogram ($27), while producers are earning as little as €9 ($10). To make matters worse, much of the surviving fruit has defects, which hits producer profits even more.

Why is this concerning?

Cherries are sensitive to changes in temperature and humidity. With the planet warming because of human-generated pollution, these kinds of extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and severe, putting crops everywhere at risk.

When crop yields are affected, farmers' livelihoods become at risk, supply chains suffer, and grocery prices go up for everyone. For low-income households that already spend a large chunk of income on groceries, this hits especially hard.

Farmers say this isn't a one-off: Cherry yields have been shrinking for three years. Production issues are making fresh fruit a luxury for many and threatening small farms that struggle to afford expensive protections for their crops.

We've seen similar problems across the globe, with droughts threatening crops all over, including in Turkey, South America, and Asia.

What's being done to protect crops?

Growers are urging the government to declare a state of emergency and implement stricter checks on imported cherries to protect local producers.

But it's not just Italy that's experiencing dwindling yields — one account manager said there was a drop in production in Greece of around 30%. In the long term, producers need support to modernize orchards and develop more climate-resilient crops.

Researchers are working on climate-resilient crops and smarter agricultural techniques to protect harvests. Meanwhile, consumers can support these efforts by choosing seasonal, local produce — which has the added benefit of cutting down on pollution from food transport. Ultimately, it comes down to tackling the root of the problem: harmful pollution overheating the planet.

Individuals can help by learning more about critical climate issues and taking local action. If you have a green thumb, you can even grow your own food to cut down on grocery costs while also benefiting the community and ecosystem.

