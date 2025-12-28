Residents devastated as prices of basic food items skyrocket — here's what's behind the spike

Cebu residents are feeling the pressure of rising grocery prices in the aftermath of deadly Typhoon Tino, or Typhoon Kalmaegi, which struck the Philippines in early November and devastated farmlands in Cebu province.

What happened?

As SunStar reported, heavy typhoon rains flooded farmlands in Cebu province, a major produce hub for the Cebu Metropolitan area. This destroyed a significant portion of the region's growing produce and municipal roads for food distribution, causing dozens of common and staple food ingredients to double in price.

Water spinach, for example, doubled in price from P50 ($0.84) to P100 ($1.69) per kilo (2.2 pounds). Chayote, a staple ingredient in the Filipino diet, now sells for P20 to P40 ($0.35 to $0.67), whereas before it sold for P10 to P20 ($0.17 to $0.35). Onions jumped from P100 ($1.69) to P350 ($5.90) per kilo.

These stark increases in grocery prices are straining the household budgets of residents who are simultaneously recovering from the typhoon and the deadly earthquake that hit the region just one month prior.

Why is this important?

The back-to-back natural disasters that devastated the land and Cebu residents are part of a larger global trend of increasing extreme weather events. Rising global temperatures driven by the burning of coal and oil for energy cause global sea levels to rise, which, scientists have shown, encourages more frequent and intense extreme weather events.

The total destruction left in the wake of Cebu's most recent natural disasters is a sobering reminder of the global need to invest more in sustainable, resilient farming practices that adapt to increasingly unpredictable weather.

Crop losses have plagued farmers globally, resulting in as much as 50% production losses for certain crops. Reduced crop yields not only spike grocery prices for the average consumer, but they also threaten food security for millions.

What's being done to help rising food prices in Cebu?

According to SunStar, the local government and agricultural agencies are working together to offset the farmers' financial losses.

The Department of Agriculture recently enforced a maximum suggested retail price for certain food items, helping to improve food accessibility and security for Cebu residents.

Local authorities are distributing seeds, fertilizers, and farming equipment to help farmers recover from crop losses, per SunStar.

The authorities are also working to repair municipal roads to improve affected distribution routes, which would cut supply-chain costs and food prices for consumers.

Growing your own food is a fun and productive hobby you can take on in your free time to start developing food independence and feeding your family.

