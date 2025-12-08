Farmers devastated as severe weather event threatens major crop production: 'It certainly hurt us'

"I was … getting almost nothing, to the point that I was losing money."

A severe drought and a dry growing season have struck apple and wild blueberry growers across Maine, leading to a significant drop in yields.

The losses have pushed farmers into financial strain and have created risks for local livelihoods, the economy, and the state's food supply, the Portland Press Herald reported.

What's happening?

Maine is experiencing a worsening drought, triggering federal financial support for affected farmers, with more than half of the counties eligible for assistance, according to Maine Public.

Apple growers and wild blueberry growers have reported steep declines in production. For apples, it's a 50% drop in production, while wild blueberry farmers reported around a 30% decline and losses amounting to $28 million.

"It was the drought that killed us this year. I only got a week of raking in before I was done. I was paying people to rake and sort and getting almost nothing, to the point that I was losing money. It hurt my workers, the people I sell to, and it certainly hurt us," said Lisa Hanscom, chairman of the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine and a sixth-generation farmer.

The State of Maine Drought Task Force reported that, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, in early November, 38.31% of the state was in severe drought, while 42.72% was in extreme drought.

Why is the drought in Maine concerning?

Most of Maine experienced extreme or severe drought earlier in November. These conditions have taken a toll on local farmers, according to another Press Herald report. Because of the drought, wells have dried up and the growing season for row crops has shortened, resulting in smaller yields.

Rising global temperatures, driven by human activity, are contributing to more frequent and intense weather events.

According to the World Food Program USA, these events can destroy infrastructure like roads, affecting local supply chains. Floods or droughts can eventually degrade soil and wipe out harvests, impacting vulnerable communities the most.

Chaotic weather patterns also affect consumers, sending crop prices soaring. In China, for example, produce prices soared after flooding damaged millions of hectares.

Drought can also affect health. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared that dry conditions that come with drought can affect air quality, which can worsen chronic respiratory illnesses.

With reduced rainfall, there's also a higher risk of drought-related infectious diseases, particularly for people who rely on private wells.

What's being done about the drought in Maine?

Federal and state relief efforts are in motion. According to the Press Herald report, Sen. Susan Collins has written a letter requesting that the U.S. Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins, provide disaster relief assistance to Maine's specialty producers.

Maine's Legislature has also passed the Farmers Drought Relief Fund, reported the Drought Task Force. Meanwhile, the Drought Task Force recommends conservation steps individuals can take, aside from exploring critical environmental issues and planting native or drought-tolerant species.

