Farmers raise red flags on concerning trend in their fields: 'Hard to figure out what to do'

Some farmers are feeling anxious as their fields sit quieter than usual. They're watching weeks slip by without the harvests they depend on to make a living.

What's happening?

Cold snaps in May have wrecked Canada's harvest plans. As CBC News reported, unseasonably cold weather hit parts of Ontario, stalling leafy greens and strawberries just when farmers expected them to thrive.

Tristan Pfenning of Pfenning Organic Vegetables described it bluntly. "That led to a catastrophic start to the season and we're just starting to harvest now with very low numbers for the season," he told CBC. The farm is harvesting just 1% of what it picked last year.

Brantwood Farms in Brantford is also feeling the slowdown. Farmer Andrew Pate explained that its strawberries aren't ripening on schedule. "There's tons of strawberries out there — it's been a good year. It's just that they're moving slow and they're not returning as fast as we would like them to," he said.

Leafy greens are struggling, too. Farmer Angie Koch of Fertile Ground Farm said its harvest is a week behind. "Our greens are on the whole smaller than usual for this time of year," Koch told CBC. Some crops are delayed by up to two weeks, while others, such as bok choy and broccoli, are ahead, making it challenging to plan sales.

Why is this concerning?

When crops don't ripen on time, grocery shelves aren't as full. Less supply means higher prices. For farmers, it's tougher. Missing harvest windows can result in lost seasonal income. This threatens farms already on tight margins.

The Canadian Drought Monitor reported that over half the country was abnormally dry in May. Dry soil, followed by sudden rains, stresses plants. "We've ended up with a funny split season. It makes it hard to figure out what to do with everything when it's not quite ready at the same time," Koch explained.

Many crops might not meet production contracts. Anabela Bonada of the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation warned that farmers could face financial hits, and some may turn to crop insurance to survive.

What's being done about it?

Farmers are adapting. Brantwood Farms staggered strawberry varieties so that at least one ripens each week. Fertile Ground Farm uses irrigation to counteract dry spells, although Koch worries that this isn't sustainable in the long term.

Efforts to support farmers are growing. For example, pollinator-friendly solar farms are creating biodiversity havens while boosting farm revenue. Programs like the Farmer-to-Farmer Education Act foster shared knowledge to help farmers adapt to extreme weather.

These adjustments won't solve unpredictable seasons overnight. But they show the importance of supporting local farms and building resilient food systems. Want to help safeguard the food you rely on? Here are some ideas to explore.

