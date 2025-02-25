Home cook shares genius way to make candy out of kitchen scraps: 'This is such a good idea'

Before you toss your kitchen scraps, double-check if they can be put to good use. One TikToker showed their followers how to use orange peels to make candy and simple syrup.

The scoop

Shay Yvonne (@thatchristianhomemaker7) is a TikToker who shares recipes and tips for keeping a sustainable kitchen. In one clip, they explained how to make candied orange peels.

While making orange juice, Shay set aside the orange peels for later use. You will need to remove the pith from the skin and then place the peels in a pot with water. Boil the peels for about 15 minutes. This water bath will get the peels clean and ready to make into delicious candy.

Next, put the peels into another pot with equal parts sugar and water — for example, 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water. The amount of liquid you need will depend on how many peels you have. Shay said to boil the liquid for around 45 minutes; however, that may be too long if you are making a smaller batch.

Once you have boiled your orange peels down and have a thicker liquid, remove the peels and set them aside to dry. This may take up to 12 hours. Don't toss the liquid, though. While you were focused on the orange peel candy, you also made a lovely orange simple syrup. It can be used in coffee, baking, or other recipes that spark inspiration.

How it's helping

Recipes such as this one help stretch your dollars by doing the most with the food you bring home from the grocery store. From just a few oranges, you can get juice, candy, and simple syrup. In this case, you are also consuming almost all of the oranges, meaning virtually nothing will end up in the landfill.

One reason it is best to keep organic matter out of landfills is because of what happens as it breaks down. Specifically, it releases a gas called methane, a climate-warming pollutant that is about 80 times stronger than carbon dioxide. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, "Landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions in the United States."

Reducing the amount of food you send to the landfill can reduce your environmental impact and help protect our planet.

What everyone's saying

Many people were inspired by this recipe and excited to try it.

"I'm going to try this!! Thank you for explaining in quick step-by-step," wrote one person.

Someone else commented, "This is such a good idea!!"

Another person added, "I love the simple syrup idea."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







