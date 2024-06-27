Home expert shares genius tip to make use of vitamin-packed citrus peels: 'Elevates every bite'

"It's just all around great."

Using pomelo skins can reduce food waste and add flavor and nutrients to your food.

TikToker Christine Lan (@eco.amical) shared a tip for adding citrusy salt powder to certain items.

@eco.amical Replying to @planejane83 Reduce waste, boost flavor! Tried something with my pomelo skins – turned them into a citrusy salt powder to sprinkle on my dishes. It adds a subtle tang and a dose of Vitamin C while minimizing waste. From roasted chickpeas to homemade bread, this citrus salt elevates every bite with its unique twist. Plus, did you know salt is essential for breadmaking? It strengthens gluten and helps yeast work its magic. What's your favorite kitchen hack for reducing waste and enhancing flavor? Share below!

The scoop

In a short clip, Christine explains that she keeps her pomelo skins, dries them, then uses a blender to make them into a powder. She mixes it into salt to create a citrusy salt.

"It gives a very light citrus taste," the TikToker shared.

She then adds it to her roasted chickpeas along with chili powder to create a healthy alternative to chips. She says the result is a "tangy and spicy twist." She also adds the mixture to her bread.

"Fun fact: Salt is essential to make bread, as it strengthens gluten, contributing both to its structure and helps the yeast to function properly," she says.

Lastly, she adds the citrusy salt powder to her yeast to make naan.

"This citrus salt elevates every bite with its unique twist," Christine says in the caption.

How it's helping

Not only does adding citrusy salt powder to your dishes "boost flavor," according to Christine, but it also adds vitamin C. This supplement has many benefits, per Healthline, including improving immunity, protecting your memory, and preventing iron deficiency by aiding absorption. It may also reduce your risk of chronic disease and heart disease and help balance blood pressure.

Eighty million tons of food goes to waste each year in the United States, according to ReFED That's about 33% of the food in the country. Polluting planet-warming gases caused by uneaten food items don't only come from the waste itself. It comes from production, transport, processing, and distribution.

Just like Christine used the leftovers from her pomelo, you can do more with other leftovers, too. You just have to get creative. For example, you could turn your stale bread into breadcrumbs to coat fish. Keeping your food fresh longer, including by freezing leafy greens, can also help and save you a lot of money in the long run.

The typical American wastes more than $1,000 on unused food annually. If you cut out just 10% of your food waste, you would save $120 — and eliminate loads of methane contributing to the overheating of our planet.

What everyone's saying

One user commented, "Love this tip!"

Others had recommendations of their own.

"Some of my hiking friends add the citrus salt to their water for electrolyte balance," they wrote. "It's just all around great."

"Lime salt and lemon salt are great too," someone else shared.

