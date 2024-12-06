Home cook shares delicious holiday baking hack to make the most of your citrus: 'Love this idea so much'

If you like to cook, it can be fun to experiment with new recipes or ingredients. One home cook shares a creative way to use citrus skins.

The scoop

Joseph Clark (@joesgarden.official) shares gardening tips, DIY ideas, and other zero-waste hacks with their nearly 1 million followers on Instagram. In one clip, they shared a hack to put citrus skins to good use in your cooking.

Joseph writes: "Traditionally many citrus fruits are at their best … throughout the festive months. So why not keep some of the peels and use them to enhance our cooking?"

In the video, Joseph explains that instead of throwing away the peels of your fruit, you can dehydrate it to make a zesty addition to your recipes.

The creator explains that to prepare your peels, start by rinsing them off using clean water and pat them dry. Once your peels have been prepared, place them on a wire rack. You can put them in the oven on their own on low heat, or you can toss them in alongside something else you are cooking.

Depending on the heat you are using, this can take up to a few hours. If you have a dehydrator to use instead of the oven, follow the user instructions.

Once your peels are all dried out, place them into a food processor and pulse until they have become a fine powder. If you'd like, you can mix in some sugar or just leave your citrus as is. This powder can then be used to amp up any of your holiday or winter cooking.

How it's working

This tip is a fun way to reduce your food waste. Using as much of your food as possible is a great way to save money and send fewer items to the landfill. While citrus powder may not be a common ingredient, it's also not cheap. Dried orange peel costs around $5 an ounce from an online spice retailer.

In the United States, food waste is a huge issue, with as much as 40% of our food supply ending up in the landfill, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In June, the White House even started a pioneering initiative to curb food waste.

Finding easy, affordable ways like this tip will help curb food waste in your home. If cooking is not your purview, you can use citrus peels to make eco-friendly cleaners. Other food waste in the kitchen can be repurposed to make a delicious vegetable stock. If you have a yard, you can create a compost pile, and some municipalities have compost programs if you don't have the space for compost.

What people are saying

Many commenters were interested in trying out this way of utilizing citrus peels, while some had some other ideas.

"What a great idea. I love oranges and usually put the waste in the compost bin but will definitely try this thank you," one person wrote.

Another person who likes to avoid waste said: "I've tried soaking in white vinegar for a few days then draining and adding water and using as a spray for counters."

One commenter added: "Love this idea so much."

