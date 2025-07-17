Home cook shares simple recipe to get more use out of common food waste: 'Looks so good'

Next time you're cooking broccoli, check out this easy recipe to save the stems from the trash.

The scoop

Yumna Jawad (@feelgoodfoodie) is a cook and creator sharing recipes and kitchen tips with more than 2 million followers on TikTok.

In one clip, they posted a recipe they love for fast and tasty broccoli stem fries. "Don't throw out those broccoli stems," the caption reads.

To try this recipe, all you will need is some broccoli stems, seasoning, and an air fryer. Start by using a peeler to remove the tough outer skin. Next, cut it up into long strips, season, and add a little oil. Then, throw them into your air fryer.

The instructions in the clip recommend cooking at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes; if you don't have an air fryer, you should be able to use your oven, though it may take a little longer.

Jawad does warn that these fries are not as crispy as others, but they are a tasty and quick snack and cut down on food waste.

How it's helping

Recipes like this are helpful reminders that we can do more to curb the amount of food that gets tossed in the trash. More often than you realize, veggie scraps can be repurposed.

In addition to making use of stems, things like celery butts and carrot nubs can be used to make veggie stock. Onion skins and orange peels can be dried out and turned into powdered seasoning.

One of the biggest issues with food scraps making their way into landfills is that as organic material breaks down, it releases methane gas. This gas is one of the pollutants that contributes to the warming of the planet. In fact, methane is about 80 times as potent as carbon dioxide in heat-trapping potential, according to the Environmental Defense Fund.

Trying recipes and tips like this can also save you money by reducing trips to the grocery store.

On top of efforts to eat more of the food you bring home, you can also try composting. You can get a compost bin or pile if you have outdoor space, while city-dwellers may be able to pay companies to pick up their waste.

What everyone's saying

Followers in the comments were interested to try this recipe, and some gave ideas of their own.

"Yummy, looks so good. Thanks for that idea," wrote one person.

Someone else shared their favorite way to use broccoli stems. "I like to grate the stem and make broccoli slaw."

Another TikToker said, "Gonna try this [because] I love broccoli."

