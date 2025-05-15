Resourceful home cook shares brilliant recipe using trash-bound veggies: 'Saves lots of money'

"Once you make this, you'll never go back."

A home cook on TikTok is showing how your veggie scraps can save you money and help reduce what ends up in the trash.

Instead of tossing out bits and pieces of onions, carrots, and celery, this hack turns them into a quick homemade broth. It takes less than an hour, uses what you already have, and costs basically nothing.

The scoop

In a video from Zero Waste Cartel (@zerowastecartel), the creator shows how to save scraps throughout the week and turn them into a fresh batch of veggie stock.

"Turn your food scraps into veggie broth in under one hour," she says.

This can include peels, stems, skins, herb ends, and anything else you didn't use. Just toss the scraps into a pot, fill it about three-quarters with water, bring it to a boil, then simmer for around an hour. After that, strain the liquid into a container, toss the leftover solids into your compost if you have one, and you're done.

"Once you make this, you'll never go back," the TikToker says.

How it's helping

This is one of those tricks that helps in a bunch of ways.

First, it saves money. The cost of a quart of vegetable broth can add up at the store. If you cook a lot, those savings are worth it, especially since this version uses stuff you were going to throw out anyway. You also get to control what goes into it, so it's lower in salt and has no preservatives.

Learning to repurpose your leftovers can make a huge difference in your budget and be a great way to help the planet. It's better because food waste in landfills creates methane, a planet-warming gas that is a major driver of the changing climate.

This kind of food-saving habit is a great way to stretch your grocery budget and waste less. Apps such as Too Good To Go, Flashfood, and Misfits Market offer even more ways to save on groceries and keep good food from being thrown out.

There are many options to look into if you are interested in doing more with your leftovers. Shop smarter at the grocery store, make it a point to keep food fresh longer, and explore plant-based options.

What everyone's saying

"Been doing this for years. Saves lots of money," one person wrote.

Another said, "I freeze my veggie scraps until I'm ready to make a broth."

"My [grandma] and mom does this and I was so surprised that most people don't do that," someone else said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.