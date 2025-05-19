Expert shares simple tip to avoid common gardening mistake: 'Beautiful harvest'

If you've only ever bought it at the grocery store, you may not realize that each perfect head of broccoli is the result of perfectly timed harvesting.

In one video, a gardening expert described how to know exactly when a broccoli plant is ready for harvest.

The scoop

Master gardener Angela Judd (@growinginthegarden) shared a video informing people how to know when their broccoli will be ready in order to avoid a common mistake.

@growinginthegarden Is it broccoli season where you live? Here in the low desert, it's time to start harvesting! 🌱 Don't wait too long—pick your broccoli when the head is full and tight, before any yellow flowers appear. For the best flavor, harvest in the morning. Freshly harvested broccoli is unbeatable, but sometimes it all ripens at once! Instead of letting it go to waste, I freeze it to enjoy long after the season ends. Happy harvesting! #BroccoliSeason #HarvestTime #GardenToTable #HomegrownBroccoli #GrowYourOwnFood #DesertGardening ♬ original sound - Growing in the Garden

"Don't wait too long—pick your broccoli when the head is full and tight, before any yellow flowers appear," she wrote. "For the best flavor, harvest in the morning."

After filling a basket with large broccoli heads, Judd pointed out: "Freshly harvested broccoli is unbeatable, but sometimes it all ripens at once! Instead of letting it go to waste, I freeze it to enjoy long after the season ends."

Commenters were impressed by her bounty. "Beautiful harvest," one complimented.

How it's helping

Whether you have ample property or even no outdoor space at all, you can grow vegetables and fruit to supplement — or even replace — much of what you buy at the store. And in an economy plagued by turbulence and price instability, those savings can add up substantially.

Even better, after you harvest and eat your produce, you can compost your food scraps to use as fertilizer in your next round of planting, in a beneficial and unending cycle. You can also take seeds and cuttings from existing plants for a near-endless supply of food.

And not only does growing your own produce save you money, it's actually healthier for you, too. Studies have shown that those who garden regularly are healthier and less stressed compared with their non-gardening counterparts.

One reason for this is that produce actually loses a fair amount of its nutritional value in transit. Additionally, major industrial farms often use chemical pesticides and herbicides on their land, many of which end up on your plate. Growing food in your yard (or home) is a great way to avoid chemical runoff and maximize your vitamins and nutrients.

Additionally, these benefits trickle to the environment by reducing the pollution from pesticides and the planet-warming carbon pollution from transport as well as the manufacturing and waste of food packaging. Growing a variety of produce also supports the pollinators in your area, which in turn ensures the broader health of your local ecosystem.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were enthused and inspired by Judd's video of her abundant garden. "I want to grow my own vegetables," one said.

Another chimed in with a bonus tip: "Eat those broccoli leaves, they are delicious."

