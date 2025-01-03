Gardener shares surprisingly simple method to get 'unlimited' tomatoes for free: 'Nobody's taught me this'

"Started with two plants of different varieties this year and now I've got 30 plants growing."

Unlimited tomatoes seem too good to be true, but gardener Earth, Nails and Tails (@earthnailsandtails) on TikTok shared a simple way to achieve the delicious bounty in warmer months.

The entire process works on all types of tomato plants and is completely free. What's more, it takes less than an hour to do for fresh tomato plants all summer long.

#propogation #cloning ♬ original sound - Earth, Nails & Tails @earthnailsandtails Follow for More Gardening Hacks & Grow Unlimited Tomatoes! The trick for success is to keep the cuttings warm and moist during the rooting process. Pick a long sucker so the stem can be driven deep into the soil, or use a seed starting mix and keep it moist for 3 days in the upper 80s. The cooler the temperature the longer they will take to root. This is also a great way to share your favorite tomato varieties with friends and family! #growingtomatoes

The scoop

Tomatoes are delightful to have over the summer. Sometimes, gardeners throw out suckers, as they don't yield the fruit and have the potential to make the tomatoes less flavorful if left on. However, this creator says you can get the best of both worlds by cutting off the suckers, rooting, and allowing a whole new tomato plant to grow.

"This is also a great way to share your favorite tomato varieties with friends and family!" the creator mentioned in the caption of the video.

How it's working

The hack is extremely easy to do. First, gardeners should snap off a long "sucker" of the tomato plant, which is a long stem located between the main stem and a leaf at a 45-degree angle. Then, you can either stick the sucker directly into the dirt or in some seed-starting trays. Make sure the cuttings are warm and moist during the rooting process.

Growing your own tomatoes is a great way to save loads of money while minimizing waste and your pollution footprint. Indeed, growing never-ending tomatoes is a perfect hack that keeps gardeners free of having to rebuy tomatoes every time they want to make a quick salad or homemade pasta sauce.

According to The Cool Down's guide, it's estimated that growing your own food can "yield $600 of produce a year, all of which will taste better because you grew it yourself."

To start, tomatoes are considered one of the easiest plants to grow and can be grown in versatile places. Additionally, they produce a high yield, which can increase even more by using this hack.

What people are saying

Commenters were thankful to the creator for sharing such an easy and effective method.

"I've been on garden tok since September and nobody's taught me this," one commenter wrote.

"Started with two plants of different varieties this year and now I've got 30 plants growing," another wrote.

Others even said gardeners can do this with other types of plants too.

"You can do the same with pepper plants, with a dusting of root hormone," said a helpful gardener. According to the comments, the hack can even be done with cucumbers.

