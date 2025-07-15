Gardener shares low-maintenance strategy for growing popular grocery item at home: 'Brilliant'

"They all have a purpose," one gardener, Angela (@thearcadiaprojectnj), said in a video on her mini guild that helps her grow blueberries. Each plant works together to create a sustainable, healthy ecosystem for her entire garden.

The scoop

With her main crop being blueberries, the guild — or mini ecosystem — is a small neighborhood of plants that work together to create a main cash crop growing environment.

If you want to grow glorious blueberries this summer, a guild is the way to go. Angela's "guild system" was planted with blueberries in mind, so all the plants work to support their growth and help the rest of the plants in your garden.

As they mine for nutrients, attract pollinators, and utilize natural methods of self-sufficiency, they promote water and nutrient retention in the soil, allowing gardeners to spend far less on water bills and maintenance, which often occurs during the warm summer months.

To try the method out, follow Angela's tips. She planted daisies, yarrow, comfrey, tansy, and strawberries, along with her blueberries.

How it's helping

The native plants all have different benefits for optimal growth. The daisies attract pollinators, the yarrow brings in nutrient accumulation and attracts pollinators, comfrey helps with nutrient accumulation and as a "natural chop-and-drop mulcher," tansy mines potassium while repelling pests like Japanese beetles, and the strawberries are great for suppressing weeds (as well as adding another tasty crop to the mix).

Meanwhile, the guild method works for the entire garden, not just the guild. All the nutrients, pollinators, and natural mulchers help the growth of all plants. When combined with a native plant garden, one's entire backyard can be filled with low-maintenance, self-sufficient plants, helping to retain moisture in dry months and produce your own food.

Growing your own food can save gardeners about $600 a year in grocery costs. Don't forget that native plants can help reduce water and lawn maintenance bills, allowing for tons of savings and more time to enjoy your garden.

What everyone's saying

The video yielded dozens of comments from those excited to grow their own blueberries.

"Brilliant!" exclaimed one.

Another who just planted their guild wrote, "I'm so excited to watch them flourish!"

