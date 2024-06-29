Gardener shares valuable tip ahead of scorching summer months to maintain healthy garden: 'It would actually decrease my overall harvest'

Just in time for the peak of summer, gardener and TikToker Jacques (@jacquesinthegarden) shared a few of his annual gardening tricks that keep his plants blooming through the hottest months of the year.

The scoop

To maintain his garden, Jacques uses a technique called dead heading, a method where you remove a plant's bloom once it has opened up so that it can develop new blooms rather than spending its energy producing more seeds.

He continues by checking over all of his tomato plants for signs of disease, pulling off dying leaves to prevent it from spreading through to the rest of the plant.

Jacques also advises that gardeners harvest their plants as much as they can for a more bountiful yield.

"So, for example, right down here, I have a hidden cucumber. If I were to leave this on the plant for too long, it would actually decrease my overall harvest," Jacques explains.

In another tip, he trellises his pepper plants with stakes and ties to prevent them from falling over when the plant becomes heavier with its growing fruit.

Finally, the TikToker leaves viewers by encouraging them to continue planting in their gardens even if it seems too late in the season.

"Just because it's June doesn't mean you can't start more seeds. Rght now, I'm starting some more of these Mongolian giant sunflowers so I can get them nice and big before the end of summer," Jacques concludes.

How it's working

Not only do Jacques' tips help fellow gardeners, but these simple hacks make gardening even more accessible for those interested in trying it out for themselves.

Gardening is an incredibly rewarding hobby that can save you money while also improving your health.

For example, growing your own food reduces grocery bills, saves you trips to the store, and can be done affordably with free materials like homemade compost and other free materials.

It promotes physical activity, reduces stress, and allows you to connect with your community while getting in touch with nature.

Even with limited space, creative solutions like vertical gardening can help you make the most of it.

What people are saying

Viewers of the TikTok admired Jacques' bountiful plants and expressed their appreciation for his advice.

"I want my own garden," one TikTok user commented.

"I love all of these tips. Thank you!" another TikToker wrote.

"Does deadheading flowers really make them produce more flowers? I love just going out and seeing the blooms on the plants but I may need to start cutting them then," a third comment shared.

