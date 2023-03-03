Gardener writes themselves an emotional ‘letter’ after their hard work finally pays off: ‘Dear me from 3 years ago…’

“On average, people who eat more berries seem to live a little bit longer.”

There’s nothing like sending a love letter … to yourself? That’s what one Redditor did when they sent themself a thank-you note for their decision to plant blackberry bushes.

“Dear me from 3 years ago, thank you for planting the blackberry bushes,” the Redditor writes in a post accompanying a photo of a bowl of blackberries — berries presumably plucked from their garden.

Some plants and trees can take years to fruit, but the benefits can outweigh the frustration of waiting. Growing your own fruits and vegetables brings healthy food to your yard — and nothing is fresher than that.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are part of a healthy lifestyle. Berries are especially healthy because of their nutrients and high levels of antioxidants.

“On average, people who eat more berries seem to live a little bit longer,” Eric Rimm, a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told the Washington Post. He recommends eating a cup of berries a day when they are in season.

Growing your own berries can also save you money, especially on pricey fruits like blackberries.

Redditors had a lot to share about blackberries. While the bushes can be invasive, one Redditor says: “We have the invasive version, currently taking up 90% of our backyard. Wanted to (attempt to) chop it down so my daughter can have space to play, but this week she discovered what blackberries taste like, and I think we may have to keep them around after all!”

One user shares that they planted a blackberry bush at their dad’s house about 12 years ago and it still “produces so many.”

Another Redditor says they have wild blackberries and black raspberry bushes around their house, noting that it’s become a daily routine “to harvest them after finishing work.”

