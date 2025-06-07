Farmers scramble as major international supplier runs low on staple crop — here's how it could affect your wallet

If countries continue to turn only to the highest bidder, it could cause prices to skyrocket.

A potato shortage is hitting Belarus in eastern Europe, thanks in part to changing weather patterns, affecting its trade partners abroad and citizens at home.

What's happening?

Belarus is typically a major international supplier of potatoes, exporting about seven million tons of spuds every year. But its output has taken a dive in 2025, according to a report by Fresh Plaza.

The country experienced a heat wave last summer, which negatively impacted farmers and reduced crop yields by up to 25%. One of Belarus' biggest potato customers is Russia, which has been willing to pay higher prices for the crop, causing some imbalance.

Belarus has prioritized selling to Russia for the extra profit, depleting its domestic reserves in the process, per Fresh Plaza. This is all coinciding with a need for the country to update its aging infrastructure, storage equipment, and distribution strategies to be more efficient.

Why is it concerning?

Our planet's rising temperatures are causing extreme weather events to be more frequent and intense. With an increasing number of severe weather events like heat waves, droughts, floods, and hurricanes, farmers all over the world are being affected. The situation in Belarus is a prime example of what the fallout from these weather events could continue to look like.

The heat wave last summer caused a significant drop in production. To make up for the estimated lower profits, Belarus sold to its highest paying customer and shipped more potatoes than ever to Russia. The country pulled from its domestic reserve, causing a potato shortage for its own people.

Less supply means crops are more expensive for everyone. If countries continue to turn only to the highest bidder, it could cause prices to skyrocket, throw off supply chains, and put millions at risk for food insecurity.

What's being done about it?

While this problem isn't new, it's definitely getting worse and forcing farmers to get creative.

Some are increasing their production of drought-resistant crops that can survive on less water and scaling back on those that can't grow in high temperatures. There has also been an uptick in research being done to treat existing crops and make them more resistant to heat.

With all this uncertainty, rising prices, and inflation, it's important to shop smart at the grocery store to make your budget go further. Use store loyalty apps, clip coupons, and buy what's local and in season.

