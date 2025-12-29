Dumpster diver shares photo of stunning discovery made in store's trash: 'That's a lot'

A dumpster diver thought it was just bananas how his haul included just crates of perfectly ripe bananas.

What's happening?

In a Reddit post, the diver showed boxes overflowing with perfectly ripe bananas, tossed into a dumpster before they could be sold. The user shared that they rescued several cases. They donated some to a food pantry and a senior living facility.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"Nice work saving all of those and getting them where they need to go!" said one commenter.

Many others were stunned by the sheer volume of wasted fruit and grateful someone intervened.

"That's a lot of banana bread," one joked.

Why is food waste concerning?

According to Feeding America, about one-third of all food in the U.S. or roughly 119 billion pounds is thrown away each year. That's enough to feed millions of hungry Americans.

FROM OUR PARTNER Spread the holiday glow with 40% off curated plant-based skincare sets OM Botanicals is known and loved for delivering food-grade skincare formulations that nourish without harsh chemicals — and this holiday season you can spread the glow with 40% off carefully curated gift sets. Whether you’re gifting wellness seekers, conscious beauty lovers, or just treating yourself, OM delivers full-spectrum herbal extracts, bioavailable vitamins, and microbiome-friendly ingredients crafted in small batches with artisan-level care. Learn more

Unfortunately, food waste doesn't just represent lost meals.

When food rots in landfills, it releases methane, a heat-trapping gas that fuels Earth's overheating. The Environmental Protection Agency reports that food waste contributes to about 8-10% of global gas emissions.

Is the store doing anything about this?

The grocery store was not mentioned, so it is not possible to say if corrective action was taken. However, it is good to know that some grocery chains are taking steps to change.

Kroger, for instance, has partnered with food banks to rescue items that would otherwise be discarded during storms or power outages, redirecting them to local pantries instead. Trader Joe's has also had similar donation programs that help minimize waste and support communities during emergencies.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Across the country, cities and companies are stepping up. Some states have introduced laws requiring large grocery stores to donate unsold food or compost it instead of sending it to landfills.

Everyday people can also make a difference. You can meal planning carefully, freeze extra produce, or donate unopened goods to local food banks before they expire.

Composting is another easy solution that turns waste into nutrient-rich soil. And for those curious about broader efforts to reduce waste, organizations like Feeding America are working to close the loop between food supply and food insecurity.

Lastly, dumpster divers like ones in the Reddit post, show that small acts like saving discarded food and donating can also have a big impact.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.