Aldi recalls frozen kimbap sold in 19 states and Washington, DC, over undeclared fish

An allergen labeling issue has led to a recall of one of Aldi's frozen products, and officials say it could pose a serious risk for some customers.

The product involved is Fusia Asian Inspirations Kimchi & Tofu Kimbap, an Aldi Find from June.

What happened?

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recall notice, the frozen kimbap is being recalled because it may contain fish, specifically tuna, even though the package does not carry the required allergy warning.

A customer noticed that the product contained fish despite not listing it on the packaging, per the FDA. Gellert Global Group, the supplier, attributed the error to "a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging procedures" in the recall.

The product was sold at Aldi stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C., in 8.1-ounce sealed plastic wrappers meant for microwave heating.

To identify the recalled item, shoppers should look for a best-by date of Oct. 8, 2027. The FDA also posted label images to help customers confirm whether they purchased the recalled kimbap.

There have been no reported illnesses or allergic reactions so far, according to the FDA.

Why does it matter?

Labeling mistakes can be dangerous for people managing food allergies. The FDA warned that people with a fish allergy should not eat the product because it may cause a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction."

Frozen prepared foods are often bought for convenience and then stored for days or weeks before being eaten. Shoppers may not remember exactly when or where they purchased an item, making some recalls easier to miss.

In this case, the issue was tied to packaging and labeling. Although these sorts of errors can sometimes look like isolated incidents, the sheer number of them indicates a greater problem in insufficient oversight and quality control.

Just this year, labeling issues have been common, resulting in numerous food recalls around the country.

What can I do?

If you have this kimbap and have a fish allergy or sensitivity, do not eat it. Aldi shoppers are being told to throw it away or return it for a full refund, the FDA said.

If you purchased the product but do not have a fish allergy or sensitivity, you do not need to do anything. The problem was a labeling failure, not a broader contamination concern involving the food itself.

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