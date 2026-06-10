Puerto Rico shoppers urged to check pantries after Pearl Milling pancake mix recalled over labeling error

The problem is not contamination, but a labeling error that could still pose a serious health risk for people with milk or soy allergies.

Breakfast shoppers in Puerto Rico are being urged to check their pantries after the FDA announced a recall involving Pearl Milling Company pancake and waffle mix.

What happened?

In Puerto Rico, Ballester Hermanos is recalling a limited run of 5.99-ounce pouches of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Complete mix. The FDA prompted the brand to fix a flub on the packaging.

The problem is not contamination, but a labeling error that could still pose a serious health risk for people with milk or soy allergies.

According to the recall notice, milk and soy are in the product but were not properly declared, which could trigger a serious reaction in people with allergies or severe sensitivities. The package used the phrase "may contain milk and soy" rather than "contains milk and soy."

So far, no illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA. Shoppers in Puerto Rico may have bought the mix starting in January 2026.

Why does it matter?

When allergen information is missing or inaccurate, people with milk or soy allergies can face serious health consequences.

In this recall, the issue is the exact wording on the label. For consumers with a soy allergy or a milk allergy, the incorrect phrasing could lead them to lower their guard and consume a product that will make them sick.

While this sort of labeling mistake could be a one-off mistake for Ballester Hermanos and an honest one, it does reveal that food labeling remains a flawed and error-prone area. Whether it's ingredients or if a product is natural, brands have leeway in how they frame things.

There's also the debate over whether producers should be more transparent about the potentially harmful effects of products like meat to the environment and public health. In general, consumers appear to want as much and as accurate information as possible.

What can I do?

If you live in Puerto Rico and purchased Pearl Milling pancake mix this year, inspect the red 5.99-ounce pouch and compare its lot code and expiration date with the recall notice.

Affected packages include lot codes 23A26C6, 24A26A7, and 24A26B2 with a Jan. 23, 2027, expiration; 24A26B5, 24A26A7, 24A26C6, 23A26B5, and 24A26A6 with a Jan. 24, 2027, expiration; and 25B26C13, 25B26A14, 25B26B4, 25B26A15, and 25B26B1 with a Feb. 25, 2027, expiration.

If the product matches, avoid eating it even if you don't have an allergy to soy or milk.

The company advises consumers to take it back to the store where it was purchased.

Consumers with questions can email recall@bhipr.com or call 787-788-4110 and ask for the Quality Control department.

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