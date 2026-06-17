Frozen Farm Rich pizza snack sold at Walmart, Lidl, and Dollar General recalled over metal fragments

A product bought during a routine grocery trip can still pose a risk weeks later.

A frozen pizza snack carried by Walmart, Lidl, and Dollar General is under recall after authorities warned that it could contain metal fragments.

The Farm Rich item was distributed in 21 states, which means some shoppers may already have it stored in their freezers.

What happened?

According to the FDA, the recalled product is Farm Rich Pizza Cheese Crunchers, which may contain foreign material in the form of metal pieces.

About 160,200 pounds of the snack are included in the recall. Federal officials said it was sent to retailers such as Walmart, Dollar General, and Lidl in 21 states, including Texas, Click2Houston reported.

Rich Products Corp. started the voluntary recall on May 19, 2026, after finding a possible contamination issue. The FDA later labeled it a Class II recall, a category the agency says involves products that may cause temporary or medically reversible health effects.

No publicly reported injuries have been tied to the recalled snack so far.

Why does it matter?

Even when no illnesses or injuries have been confirmed, metal contamination in food is a serious issue. Experts say ingesting metal can chip teeth, injure the mouth or throat, and in some cases cause internal cuts.

Recalls like this can be easy to miss because frozen foods often remain in homes for weeks or months. A product bought during a routine grocery trip can still pose a risk weeks later.

What can I do?

Anyone with Farm Rich Pizza Cheese Crunchers in the freezer should first verify whether the package matches the recalled product and avoid eating it while checking the label details.

For any package included in the recall, the FDA advises consumers to either discard it or take it back to the retailer for a refund.

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