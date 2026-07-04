Nearly 6,000 pounds of frozen meatloaf and mashed potatoes recalled over undeclared allergen

That kind of labeling omission can turn an otherwise convenient meal into a serious health risk.

A frozen dinner sold in parts of the Upper Midwest is being pulled from shelves after regulators found that its packaging failed to disclose a common allergen.

For consumers with soy allergies, that kind of labeling omission can turn an otherwise convenient meal into a serious health risk.

What's happening?

A labeling problem has led North Dakota-based Power Plate Meals, LLC to recall about 5,795 pounds of its frozen Meatloaf with Garlic Mashed Potatoes meals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the product contains soy even though the packaging does not list it, as reported by Fox Business.

FSIS identified the recalled item as a 13.3-ounce meal packaged in a vacuum-sealed plastic tray and sold under the label "Power Plate Meals Meatloaf with Garlic Mashed Potatoes."

The recalled meals have use-by dates from June 25, 2026, through June 10, 2027, and were produced from June 25, 2025, to June 10, 2026.

The products were sent to distributors across Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Consumers can also identify the recalled meals by looking for the establishment number "217SEND" within the USDA inspection mark.

According to FSIS, the issue was flagged by a state inspector who noticed that soy was missing from the final product's ingredient list.

The meal includes ground beef meatloaf with barbecue sauce alongside mashed potatoes, broccoli, and cauliflower.

Why does it matter?

Soy is among the major allergens that can trigger reactions in sensitive consumers, making accurate packaging especially important for everyday safety.

FSIS said no confirmed adverse reactions tied to these meals have been reported so far. The agency advised anyone concerned about a possible reaction to contact a healthcare provider.

The recall has been categorized as Class II, meaning the risk is considered limited, but not nonexistent, particularly for people who rely on ingredient labels to avoid allergens.

What can I do?

If you have this product at home, do not eat it.

FSIS said consumers should either discard the meals or return them to the retailer.

Consumers should look for the specific Power Plate Meals meatloaf tray, the listed use-by dates, and the establishment number "217SEND."

FSIS said this recall "involves a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from use of the product."

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