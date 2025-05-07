Health officials issue urgent warning after testing fish from popular river: 'It is important to take steps to lower our exposure'

Communities that rely on fishing for food, business, or cultural traditions are especially vulnerable.

A new health warning is causing concern among anglers and residents in Rhode Island and Connecticut. The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management issued an advisory against eating fish caught in the popular Pawcatuck River after discovering they were contaminated with high levels of toxic chemicals.

What's happening?

As reported by GoLocalProv, recent samples found elevated levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, in fish caught in certain parts of the Pawcatuck River. PFAS are a group of synthetic chemicals commonly found in everything from nonstick cookware to waterproof clothing. They're often called "forever chemicals" because they don't break down in the environment.

"Fishing is a valued tradition in Rhode Island, and fish are a good source of protein and nutrients. However, fish in some areas can have high levels of pollutants that can harm our health," said Director of Health Jerome Larkin. "While we are still learning about the sources and effects of PFAS, it is important to take steps to lower our exposure to these chemicals."

Why is PFAS contamination concerning?

PFAS contamination is a threat to human health and food security. Eating contaminated fish is one of the main ways these chemicals can build up in our bodies and cause health problems, including higher risks of cancer, liver damage, and other illnesses. Plus, the damage can be passed on during pregnancy. Studies show prenatal exposure can harm fetal immune system development, making exposed kids more likely to get sick throughout childhood.

Communities that rely on fishing for food, business, or cultural traditions are especially vulnerable. And with PFAS showing up in water systems nationwide, contamination could have major long-term impacts on public health and local economies.

What's being done about PFAS exposure?

Locally, Rhode Island health officials have posted signs in the area and told the public to avoid eating fish from affected waters. While officials said they didn't have enough data on how stocked trout had been affected, they are changing the stocking schedule to hopefully prevent PFAS buildup in the stocked trout population and working to get better data.

Around the world, many governments have set stricter regulations for PFAS in drinking water and are funding efforts to clean up polluted water sources. Scientists have also been working on innovative ways to break down PFAS in drinking water.

Individuals can help prevent PFAS pollution by choosing cookware free of PFAS when possible, including nonstick alternatives such as cast iron, and by supporting clean water initiatives that prioritize pollution prevention.

