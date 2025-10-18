Scientists develop mind-blowing technique to 3D-print entire 3-course meal: 'It seems only natural'

"Food is something that we all interact with and personalize on a daily basis."

One research team has developed a groundbreaking technique to 3D-print a three-course meal using multi-wavelength laser cooking.

This is a feat in the world of 3D-printed food, which has long struggled to capture the right textures. Most printed meals struggle with texture because they are primarily made of paste, gel, or powder.

The study, published in the Journal of Food Engineering, details how different lasers could be used on uncooked ingredients at various frequencies. This allows scientists to precisely cook layers of food and fine-tune their texture. Dishes can be modified for chewiness, firmness, and elasticity, making each meal personalized. Researchers said they made the most complex 3D-printed meal thus far, which included three courses using 14 ingredients.

"Food is something that we all interact with and personalize on a daily basis — it seems only natural to infuse software into our cooking to make meal creation more customizable," lead author Jonathan David Blutinger told Interesting Engineering.

This technology has the potential to introduce highly customizable, plant-based diets to everyone, even meat-eaters. Texture is a huge deterrent to consumers, so perfecting this detail helps advance 3D-printing food tech.

Switching to plant-based foods helps cut down on pollution caused by the meat industry while providing people with health benefits. One study found that these diets can reduce the risk of cancer. Another found that you can increase your fiber intake and cut back on saturated fats by going vegan. Plus, you save money when you spend less on increasingly costly cuts.

3D printing can also reduce the reliance on mass-produced foods that produce waste and pollution. These by-products exacerbate the amount of planet-warming gases that are put into the atmosphere. As the food supply becomes more unpredictable because of extreme weather events, new technology provides alternative solutions to food insecurity.

The scientists demonstrated the capabilities of this 3D-printing technology at an unprecedented scale. More research needs to be done to scale up these processes.

