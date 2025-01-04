  • Food Food

Scientists use plasma to enable futuristic 3D-printed food — here's how it could revolutionize an industry

"We have the potential to really add value for crop producers and the food industry."

by Leslie Sattler
Scientists at the University of Alberta found a new way to improve plant-based foods, and it involves plasma, the same stuff that makes up stars, as reported by Phys.org.

The breakthrough makes 3D-printed pea protein hold its shape, opening doors for more affordable and tasty meat alternatives.

Pea protein is already in many foods we eat, from bread to dairy-free milk to meatless burgers. It's cheap and packed with nutrients, but until now, it wouldn't keep its shape when pushed through a 3D printer, limiting its use in food production.

The research team solved this by mixing pea protein with special water treated with cold plasma, a cooler version of the superheated matter found in stars. When they ran tests comparing regular water to this plasma-treated water, the treated protein kept its shape much better and stayed stable longer, according to findings published in the journal Food Bioscience.

This tech could mean more options at the grocery store that are good for your wallet and health. Pea protein is naturally allergy-friendly and grows well on Canadian farms, making it an ideal ingredient for food makers. 

The improved printing capability means companies can create plant-based foods with better textures and more interesting shapes, making meatless options more appealing to more people.

"Combining novel technologies like cold plasma and 3D printing for the production of better plant protein and biomaterial gels, we have the potential to really add value for crop producers and the food industry," says M.S. Roopesh, an associate professor at the University of Alberta who worked on the project.

When more people choose plant-based proteins, it reduces the environmental impact of food production. Plus, the cold plasma technology uses less energy than traditional food processing methods, pointing to a future where making food takes a smaller toll on our planet.

Consumers might see these improved plant-based products hitting shelves soon. The university has already filed for patents, and food companies can now license the technology.

