Scientists make stunning discovery while studying harmful creatures spreading in US: 'Sources for nearby spread'

Zebra mussels are highly invasive in the U.S., causing major ecological and economic consequences across the country. A new study, however, has discovered how they are spreading in Minnesota, offering key insights that can help scientists protect waterbodies from future zebra mussel invasions.

What's happening?

Researchers from the University of Minnesota Genomics Center and the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center conducted genetic analyses on zebra mussels to understand the path of their spread throughout lakes in Minnesota. Their findings were published in Scientific Reports and constitute the first genetic-sourcing map of zebra mussels in the U.S.

"We have presented here, for the first time, an analysis of genomic variation in ZM populations in MN inland lakes, the Great Lakes, the UMR, and tributaries," wrote the researchers.

Their methods involved both DNA sequencing and invasion-scenario modeling, which enabled the researchers to identify key points in the spread of the zebra mussel. The team was surprised to discover that multiple "low-traffic lakes" were the "likely source" of infestations.

"Our results show that several earlier zebra mussel invasions trace back to the Great Lakes, the Mississippi River, and a few previously infested lakes that later became sources for nearby spread," said Michael McCartney of the UMGC Innovation Lab, per Phys.org.

Why is the new research on zebra mussels important?

Native to Eastern Europe and Asia, zebra mussels entered U.S. waterways in the 1980s. Since then, they have quickly spread, outcompeting native species and altering entire aquatic systems. From an economic standpoint, zebra mussels pose a serious threat as they clump together and clog pipes. The U.S. Department of State noted that the power industry pays up to $60 million annually for pipe-clogging maintenance.

Mapping out the spread of zebra mussels is essential for combating future invasions. This new research study provides a better understanding of how zebra mussels have moved throughout water bodies in Minnesota, which can help scientists prevent future spread.

What's being done about the invasion of zebra mussels?

The researchers are publishing their findings in a public, interactive database so that companies and conservationists can use the data to inform prevention efforts. Moving forward, the researchers also intend to apply their methods to zebra mussel invasions across the Upper Mississippi River Basin.

"This genomic approach enables robust tracing of source populations, underscoring the value of expanding this work, and sharing it with managers to help protect the many lakes that remain zebra-mussel-free," McCartney said.

