Researchers make astonishing discovery about invasive species on Indigenous lands: 'The results were very clear'

"Our study makes it clear that protecting the rights of Indigenous peoples is essential for the protection of biodiversity."

A new international study found significantly fewer invasive plant and animal species on Indigenous lands compared to non-Indigenous lands.

The German study, recently published in Nature Sustainability, found Indigenous lands worldwide have 30% fewer "alien" plant and animal species than other lands.

The study praised the "land stewardship and management practices" of Indigenous communities for prioritizing native biodiversity and contributing to the stark difference.

"The results were very clear," study co-author Aidin Niamir said in a press release. "In areas managed by Indigenous populations, the loss of biodiversity is significantly lower, as these natural areas are used more sustainably."

Researchers studied the lands of Indigenous Peoples that include Native Americans, Aboriginal Australians, the Sámi in Scandinavia, and more, according to the press release.

About 28% of land around the globe is managed by or under the tenure rights of Indigenous communities, as National Geographic has reported, based on a different study. Most of these areas are located in remote regions, aiding in the preservation of native biodiversity, as the University of Giessen press release noted.

Maintaining a region's native biodiversity is essential for supporting the area's overall well-being. When introduced, invasive species can cause native species to decline, disrupting the connections in healthy native ecosystems. In fact, invasive species are a critical factor in about 40% of all endangered species listings, according to Defenders of Wildlife.

"Some alien species become a problem for native species — as predators, competitors for food and habitat, or carriers of diseases," study co-author Hanno Seebens said in the release.

When a species disappears from an ecosystem, it can impact the entire system, disrupting those that relied on it for food, pollination, or other needs.

"At a certain point, it becomes a 'Jenga effect'," Defenders of Wildlife explains in its overview of invasive species. "Pull out too many pieces, and eventually the structure collapses."

According to the researchers, the study proves that sustainable land usage is vital to preventing the spread of invasive plant and animal species.

"Indigenous peoples usually use their lands traditionally and sustainably," Seebens said in the release. "Our study makes it clear that protecting the rights of Indigenous peoples is also essential for the protection of biodiversity."

To help undo the harm of invasive species, plant native plants in your garden to support local pollinators. You can also make an impact by supporting Indigenous communities in your area, as suggested by Amnesty International. You can do this by advocating for land protections and donating to Indigenous-led nonprofits using Charity Navigator.

