Experts issue warning after finding harmful creatures in US lake: 'This is an important time'

South Dakota wildlife officials have uncovered an unfortunate truth about Sheridan Reservoir: a confirmation of zebra mussel spread. South Dakota Public Broadcasting stated that this was the second outbreak in three years.

What's happening?

Zebra mussels are an invasive species often found in aquatic areas like Sheridan Reservoir. They are quick to multiply and hard to remove, which presents a rising concern for Sheridan.

South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks' aquatic invasive species coordinator, Tanner Davis, shared some insight.

Davis told SDPB, "This is an important time of year for monitoring the spread of zebra mussels. Age-0 mussels, or those in their first year of growth, will be able to be detected on structures that have been placed in the water throughout the summer months."

Zebra mussels themselves present a significant issue to both marine and human life.

With their sharp shells, mussels often cause injury to those who touch them. This is especially true when they're found in clusters growing on human-constructed aquatic structures.





Additionally, they consume nutrients within the water itself that native species are then deprived of as a result, per SD Least Wanted.

Why is this important?

It is crucial to quell the zebra mussel population as quickly as possible. Otherwise, they could become a notable threat to local wildlife.

As filter feeders, they suck up algae and plankton floating through the water. SD Least Wanted emphasized that "each individual is capable of filtering over one liter of water per day."

At that rate, the water's nutrient density would be severely lowered for the original species that live there.

Without native species, the biodiversity of a given environment is put at risk. Losing any of the keystone contributors to that specific area poses a problem conservationists are constantly trying to solve.

The effect that invasive species have on native ones often ripples out and affects other forms of life nearby, including humans.

Native species are imperative to a protected and stable food supply. They have also been found to mitigate the spread of disease and maintain the overall health of their environments.

What's being done about this?

SDPB reported that Game, Fish, and Parks officials want boat and dock owners to look out for these mussels.

A citizen monitoring page allows South Dakotans to report sightings of zebra mussels. Hopefully, this will help officials understand how quickly the mussels spread and where the main areas of concern are within Sheridan Reservoir.

Spotting invasive species is a helpful way to clue wildlife officials into environmental dynamics. You can take the time to learn a few local invasive threats just to be aware and alert conservationists if you notice them. Doing so could make a difference in your community.

