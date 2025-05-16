Officials take bold action to protect island waters from increasing threats: 'We have been working on several fronts'

Expert scientists have warned the public for years about the issue.

A new marine reserve has been established in Zanzibar in order to better protect coral reefs in the area that have been damaged by tourism and commercial industries.

Zanzibar is an archipelago in the Indian Ocean off the eastern coast of Africa. Its islands are surrounded by coral reefs that have been the focus of extensive restoration and conservation projects.

The new Changuu-Bawe Marine Conservation Area covers the entire coast of Bawe Island. It is now the country's sixth Marine Protected Area, and it prohibits all fishing activities, according to a report from Oceanographic.

It came to fruition as a part of a collaboration between the Zanzibar government and the Cocoon Collection, a luxury hospitality and travel brand.

"For years we have been working on several fronts to reduce our impact and enhance the environment that surrounds us," said Attilio Azzola, founder of the Cocoon Collection, per Oceanographic.

The new regulations prohibit fishing close to shore, where the coral reefs reside. Fishermen can still take boats out and fish outside the designated area. To support this, the government is funding new houses on the island with boat docks for easy access.

Normally bright in color, coral reefs can lose their vibrant hues and be damaged by changes in the climate, overfishing, and tourism activities like boat rides and snorkeling. They are incredibly important to the ocean because they help support a diverse marine ecosystem.

When reefs are bleached and die off, this has consequences for the other aquatic wildlife. Fewer fish available is bad for the livelihood of local fishermen and Zanzibar's food supply.

This is happening to coral reefs all over the world, like the famous Great Barrier Reef. Expert scientists have warned the public for years that global heating caused by humans could destroy coral reefs and significantly disrupt ocean life.

Conservation programs are crucial to control and minimize the damage and educate people about the dangers of touching or vandalizing coral reefs.

