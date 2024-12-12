Scientists warn of devastating consequences if world fails to protect coral reefs: 'Elevated risk of local extinction'

"We can still have fairly healthy corals in the future, but this requires more aggressive … approaches."

Ocean warming and marine heatwaves could lead to the collapse of key aquatic ecosystems unless we rapidly slow the rate of human-caused global heating, scientists have warned.

What's happening?

Researchers from the University of Newcastle in England, working at the University of Queensland in Australia, used simulation modeling to determine coral adaptation to ocean warming.

While the study determined that coral adaptation could keep pace with increased ocean temperatures, that would only be possible if the planet remains within the Paris Climate Agreement's 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit warming threshold.

If we can't do that — by significantly reducing our production of planet-warming pollution, notably from burning dirty fuels — there will be an "elevated risk of local extinction for thermally sensitive coral species," the report detailed.

"The reality is that marine heatwaves are triggering mass coral bleaching mortality events across the world's shallow tropical reef ecosystems, and the increasing frequency and intensity of these events is set to ramp up under climate change," study lead Dr. Liam Lachs said.

Lachs also noted that "adaptation will likely be overwhelmed" in the event of moderate or high levels of warming.

Why are coral reefs important?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around a quarter of all ocean fish depend on coral reefs. Should these reefs collapse, the negative impact on biodiversity throughout the ocean food chain could be profound.

Corals directly benefit those on land, too. The NOAA pointed out that they provide natural protection to coastlines from storms and erosion while they also create employment and recreation opportunities. In fact, the economic value of coral reefs is in the tens of billions of dollars per year.

Additionally, coral reefs also provide a source of food and medicine, and they hold significant cultural importance to Indigenous communities.

What can be done to prevent coral reef collapse?

"We can still have fairly healthy corals in the future, but this requires more aggressive reductions in global emissions and strategic approaches to coral reef management," said study co-author Professor Peter Mumby.









That means we all need to do our part to slow the rate of rising global temperatures to ensure the health and longevity of coral species — no matter how insignificant those actions might seem on the surface.

For example, any effort to reduce power consumption will ease demand on an energy grid that still heavily relies on dirty fuels. That means switching off electrical items when they aren't in use or opting for more energy-efficient appliances.

Better yet, investing in renewable home energy can ensure a percentage — if not all — of the power you need is created without creating harmful planet-warming gases. Solar panels can also save you an estimated $1,500 a year in energy costs, depending on where you live and the size of your system.

