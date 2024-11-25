Bystander stunned after Yosemite tourist ignores safety warnings and climbs over barrier atop raging waterfall: 'This person needs to be banned'

Yosemite National Park is an example of natural and cultural heritage in the United States. The lush and diverse landscape offers visitors the chance to reconnect with the beauty of nature. When visitors become too comfortable, however, they may disregard rules or regulations, sometimes at their own risk.

On Instagram, a Reel shows one bystander stunned after a Yosemite tourist climbs over a barrier atop a raging waterfall.

Shared by Matt Reardon (@chef_reardon302), the video shows a tourist positioned sitting down toward the edge of a river stream, approaching what is identified in the video as Vernal Falls. Upon getting closer, the tourist casually gets up and walks back to the railing, where the original poster zooms in on the waterfall below, emphasizing the intensity of the height at which they are located.

The angle taken of the waterfall highlights the carelessness some tourists may take for the sake of experiencing nature outside of safety recommendations.

National parks are great destinations to explore life outside the modern routine. From animal watching to biking along the trail, tourists are encouraged to prioritize their physical and emotional health, per Recreation Northwest. Yosemite, located in the Sierra Nevada mountains area of California, spans 1,169 square miles of incredible waterfalls, ancient giant sequoias, and vast wilderness areas. An active tourist attraction, up to 3.9 million visitors come from far and wide to experience the beauty it possesses.

Recently, Yosemite has announced initiatives that aim to preserve the natural environment in alignment with the Leave No Trace principles — efforts that highlight Yosemite's commitment to maintaining a healthy ecosystem for both its wildlife and the people who visit each year.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Whenever one ventures into a national park, it's crucial to adhere to park rules and warning signs. Best practices may include staying on designated trails and boardwalks as well as keeping a safe distance from roaming wildlife. These guidelines are in place to protect you from potential dangers, such as unstable terrain or hazardous thermal features, and to maintain delicate ecosystems that benefit both nature and wildlife.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"People are so infuriating … Such arrogance," wrote one Instagram user, surprised at the risky behavior some tourists display.

Another added: "This person needs to be banned from entering Yosemite."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.