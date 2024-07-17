Park ranger shares tourist's crappy move near waterfall at Yosemite National Park: 'Just wrong and shameful'

When it comes to unsavory sights, someone else's used toilet paper is possibly top of the list. And the last place you'd want to see it is in otherwise-pristine wilderness.

The account for Yosemite National Park (@yosemiteNPS) understands, and they posted a photo of several rolls of toilet paper strewn in a picturesque area within the park.

"Picture this: Yosemite's majestic wilderness, stunning vistas, and... surprise! Used toilet paper waving hello near Rancheria Falls— a full roll too!" they wrote. "Unfortunately, this is a sight that's become all too familiar in Yosemite, even in wilderness areas."

Commenters were disgusted. "Pack it out!" one person vented.

"Ugh. This is happening at all parks, beaches and beautiful places like Yosemite," another wrote. "Just wrong and shameful."

The National Park Service continued, describing how weather can quickly erode toilet paper and leave it exposed for years. This is gross and frustrating to fellow outdoor enthusiasts, but it can also threaten animals by potentially exposing them to disease when they accidentally ingest the paper or even use it as bedding.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Considering it takes up to three years for toilet paper to decompose, per ReelPaper, that's a long time to threaten a beautiful place because of laziness.

"This is a HUGE pet peeve of mine," another person commented. "Shove it in your pocket and carry on. My gosh, you won't die before you find a trash can."

The NPS also suggested, "you can bring a sealable plastic baggie to stash it in, and even cover the bag in tape so you don't have to look at it."

Other frustrated commenters expressed their wish for consequences. "There has to be repercussions to people's actions-and it has to hit the pocket book," one wrote.

In many cases, there are consequences — and they're expensive. According to the University of Cincinnati Law Review, somebody caught violating NPS federal littering laws could face "six months in jail, fines, or both."

Instead, follow the pillars of Leave No Trace, as NPS suggests, "to be sure our adventures make memories, not messes!"

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.