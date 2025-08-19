Onlooker captures video of park visitors' reckless actions near massive wild animal: 'They're too close'

Several tourists at Rocky Mountain National Park were much closer to the animals than the 75-foot distance guideline.

Instagram profile touronsofnationalparks (@touronsofnationalparks) posted a video of visitors scaling large boulders and trampling native grasses to get close to a group of elk that were grazing.

"People forget that the National Parks are created to protect wildlife and give them a safe place to roam," one commenter said.

The woman filming the video, Karen Clark (@karenclark2032), was shocked, saying, "They're too close."

It is not safe for humans to approach animals at national parks — for the humans or the animals. While it can be tempting for many to get closer than guidelines and rules dictate in order to get that perfect shot or even a better look, animals can be unpredictable and may feel threatened.

Wild animals have charged at and attacked tourists at national parks and other wildlife preserves for getting too close.

Animals that attack humans are often euthanized, so approaching them in order to get a closer look may put their lives in jeopardy if they react by defending their territory. Even if the animal keeps to itself in the face of humans who get too close, they can still feel stress.

Respecting the rules that National Parks post is important in order to preserve these parks for future generations. These areas are protected because they need to be, and visitors who selfishly disregard the rules put that protection in jeopardy, defeating the purpose of the park.

One commenter indicated that this behavior may be quite common, stating, "Just another day. ... Sigh."

"Does anyone use binoculars anymore?" asked another commenter.

One bothered Instagrammer suggested, "Maybe it's time to close this park to the public."

