Locals outraged by behavior of national park visitors: 'Those responsible have no thought for the other visitors or those who have to clean it up'

"We have to remember this is a working landscape."

England's Lake District is a popular spot for tourists and visitors — but that doesn't mean everyone respects the land.

In fact, inappropriate and inconsiderate use of the valleys has frustrated the local residents almost to a breaking point, BBC reported.

They quoted one sheep farmer and campsite owner, Julius Manduell, who said that some visitors had been littering, parking illegally, and even using a local church as a toilet.

"Those responsible have no thought for the other visitors or those who have to clean it up," said Manduell.

Some of the problems are frustrating, albeit less repulsive. For example, a number of illegally parked cars has been raising concerns about access to emergency vehicles. This has prompted the National Trust to start installing boulders as a parking deterrent; there are also plans to introduce a free shuttle in the summer, per BBC.

The most aggravating issues are the more personal ones. "The sheer number of cars can be a real problem at times," said Manduell. "But the fly camping, lighting of fires, dumping of rubbish, and going to the toilet on the common, the churchyard, and even in the church is disgusting behaviour."

BBC also quoted Lindsay Buck, who's been nicknamed the "Wasdale Womble" for her litter-picking efforts. Visitors, she said, "are not aware that they have to be responsible for the waste they produce." Or, even when they might be aware of their responsibility, she theorizes that they often don't realize there are accessible trash bins in the area.

To counter this, the National Trust and Lake District National Park Authority are installing signage encouraging visitors to respect nature and keep the area clean. However, similar signs at U.S. National Parks have not had great success — littering and even the blatant destruction of protected natural areas continue to cause issues around the world.

Neil Thirkell, lead ranger at the National Trust, said: "These measures are needed to prevent damage to some really quite delicate and important areas, and we have to remember this is a working landscape."

