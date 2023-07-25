After a once-in-500-year flood, fishing guides are returning to a totally new river: ‘The only thing constant is change’

A year after a once-in-a-500-year flooding event, park rangers and fishing guides have returned to the Yellowstone River to discover transformed landscapes and uncharted fishing areas.

Last year on June 13 — in the middle of a tourist season that brings millions of visitors — Yellowstone National Park experienced unprecedented rainfall. Northern parts of the park experienced 7.5 to 9.5 inches of rain and snowmelt in just 24 hours.

Floods in Yellowstone wreaked havoc on visitors and residents alike, causing evacuations and damaging homes, ranches, roads, and fishing sites.

As the Yellowstone River settles, park rangers and fishing enthusiasts who have frequented the area for years are repairing access points and exploring a dramatically transformed river.

The floodwaters that swept through Yellowstone brought both destruction and ecological changes.

Once-familiar paths have become totally new territory. Following the floods, sandbars vanished, unfamiliar whirlpools spawned, and new gravel bars appeared. Guides have navigated hazardous waters, abandoning their boats at times to pull them over gravel bars.

As rangers and guides adapt their tour routes, they wonder how the floods have impacted fish populations that attract more than 400,000 anglers a year.

Rainbow trout eggs were hatching around the time of the flood that could have been washed downstream and injured or destroyed in the process.

While fish populations will likely be impacted by the flood, scientists believe it would take multiple years of losses to substantially reduce the population. Any initial declines should recover quickly.

Biologists believe that similar to some wildfires, the flood could be an opportunity for rejuvenation. The floods loosened the stream bed, creating new habitats for fish to reproduce.

Following the floods, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks closed multiple fishing access sites in the northern region of the park. As of this month, only two remain closed because of access issues.

“The only thing constant is change. And that is certainly the case with rivers in Montana with the force of mother nature that we deal with,” Morgan Jacobsen, an FWP information and education manager, told KBZK-TV in Bozeman. “That is one of the costs of doing business around a river.”

Despite the drastic landscape changes, anglers and fishing guides are eager to return to the river.

“There’s no prettier place to be than on a river or lake trying to catch a fish,” fly fishing guide Matt Wilhelm told NPR.

