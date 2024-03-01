Video shows tourist tempting fate for selfie with moose: ‘If you can’t be respectful of the wildlife, stay out of the park’

“These are the kind of people that make animals lose their lives.”

A tourist visiting Yellowstone stepped precariously close to a bull elk while attempting to take a selfie, provoking its charge and angering viewers online.

The account Tourons Of Yellowstone (@TouronsOfYellowstone) — “touron” is a mix of tourist and moron — posted the video. In it, a woman stands close to a grazing bull elk to take a photo with it. Suddenly, the elk walks towards her, at which point she runs away, screaming and laughing.

In the video, you can hear the person recording commenting on the behavior. “This poor animal is trying to eat,” adding that the tourist would not leave the moose alone.

Others agreed. “I’m glad they find it so funny,” one person wrote. “These are the kind of people that make animals lose their lives … If you can’t be respectful of the wildlife, stay out of the park.”

While the National Parks were established to further reverence and respect toward nature, incidents of visitors harassing wildlife are extremely common. From infringing on elk to bothering seals, attempting to touch bison, and even posing for a photograph with a mother bear and cubs, tourons continuously demonstrate entitlement and naivete with wildlife.

“It never ceases to amaze me how tourists don’t pay attention to posted warning signs even if a park Ranger warns them directly,” one person wrote.

These behaviors aren’t just frustrating to watch — they’re potentially deadly for the animals. “Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and … their survival,” reported the National Park Service. “The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules.”

Fortunately, many organizations are working on initiatives to limit the impact of tourons’ behavior. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration implemented the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which is designed to protect all marine species from harm and interference. Other local groups, such as the Honu Guardians in Hawai’i, work to educate and spread awareness about the danger of interacting with wildlife. Brushing up on rules and regulations of local wildlife interaction before a trip can significantly improve everyone’s experience with nature.

“Imagine she got hit by a car cuz she didn’t look [before running across the road]!” wrote one person. Another followed up wryly: “I would love to see that.”

