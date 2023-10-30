Tourist gets busted by park ranger after ignoring boundaries at Old Faithful geyser: ‘Please tell me she at least got a ticket’

Our National Parks are some of America’s most cherished lands, but for those who choose to ignore park rules, they can be extremely dangerous.

The hot springs of Yellowstone, for example, have a history of claiming lives. That’s why it is important to heed signage and the direction of park rangers when visiting our national treasures.

On Instagram, Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) shared yet another entitled visitor brazenly tempting fate to get a closer look at the hydrothermal geysers in the video provided by Emily Blaylock (@ejb406).

The video shows footage of a woman walking far beyond the designated viewing area on the boardwalk, dangerously close to Old Faithful.

When the entitled tourist was approached by a park ranger, a fellow visitor caught the exchange on camera. Despite the wind, some audio can be heard.

“What do you mean you weren’t looking?” the park ranger says to the woman as she tries to play dumb to her rule-breaking. As the woman argues, the ranger can be heard saying, “Regardless if you wanted to see it up close or not, everybody, including myself, has to see it from the boardwalk.”

The conclusion of the video appears to show the woman being escorted from the park.

Commenters were appalled at the visitor’s behavior.

“It’s not a debate, it’s not a discussion, it’s the rule,” one Instagrammer replied.

“Please tell me she at least got a ticket,” another added.

In addition to putting her own life in danger, the audacious actions of visitors like this ruin the experience for everyone else. As one commenter noted, “So glad she got busted. If everyone did what she did there would be nothing left to see.”

Despite numerous injuries and deaths related to Yellowstone’s hot springs, tourists continue to tempt fate by getting dangerously close. Ignoring park rules to stroll around the geysers is not only dangerous and disrespectful to others, but it can also damage the delicate ecosystem of the area.

Many commenters supported high fines, banishment, and even public shaming to deter the atrocious behavior.

Tourons of Yellowstone shares one incident after another of what not to do when visiting the National Parks. After seeing many “tourons” getting away with bad behavior, it’s nice to see some consequences.

As one commenter said, “Finally we get one where they get busted! So satisfying.”

