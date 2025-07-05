Concerning photos capture scene when pet dog leaped from car in national park: 'I'm blaming the owner'

A German Shepherd chasing a wild wolf is not something you see every day, but that's exactly what happened recently in Yellowstone National Park.

A post on Yellowstone Insight's (@YellwstoneInsight) Facebook page highlighted the incident, noting that the dog jumped through the back window of its owner's slow-moving vehicle.

June 13, 2025

The dog continued to chase the wolf for some distance until the wolf stopped and stood its ground. The owner of the dog then expertly reversed their vehicle before calling the dog back. The wolf was then able to continue on its path and swim across the Yellowstone River.

Commenters were quick to blame the owner, but the author of the post pointed out another issue: the countless people who ran in the direction of the wolf. While the owner should take responsibility for the dog's escape, mistakes do happen, but members of the public should know better than to approach a dangerous animal.

National park guidelines state that people should keep at least 100 yards away from dangerous animals such as wolves and bears. This helps to ensure people's safety while also giving the animals plenty of space to prevent them from becoming stressed out.

Unfortunately, people often ignore these rules, which can result in dangerous situations for people and wildlife. Animals that attack and injure humans, provoked or unprovoked, are often euthanized, which is a sad ending for an animal that is just acting on its instincts.

Making sure you are aware of the rules and sticking to them is the best way to ensure that animal populations flourish and the national parks are there for people to enjoy for centuries to come.

People in the comments were very vocal about the incident.

"I'm blaming the owner," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "So many times these people are stopping the wolves from feeding and also reuniting with their families. Get in your car and keep driving."

