New report reveals promising changes in US state's gray wolf population: 'This is not a coincidence'

"They can do what wild animals do best — adapt and survive."

There's good news for gray wolves in Oregon: their numbers are on the rebound. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife released its 2024 Annual Wolf Report, revealing a 15% increase in the state's known wolf population.

At the end of 2024, Oregon counted at least 204 wolves across 25 packs, with 17 having breeding pairs. Reproduction was documented in 30 groups, and 23 wolves were radio-collared to help with long-term monitoring.

While this growth is encouraging, there are still challenges. Some gray wolves are on the federal endangered species list, while other populations in Oregon are a "special status game mammal," which offers limited protections. A concern is wolves preying on livestock — the department counted 69 occurrences in 2024, which is slightly down from 2023.

Naturally, livestock producers are concerned with wolf attacks, so some lethal measures are permitted when wolves threaten their homes and livelihoods. However, balanced interests are essential for protecting the wolves' long-term recovery. Luckily, the Oregon Department of Agriculture offers financial assistance for livestock owners to protect their interests alongside wolf conservation efforts.

Outside of the legal dispatch of wolves preying on livestock, humans killed another eight wolves, with law enforcement investigating seven of those deaths (one was a vehicle collision). Still, the data suggests a healthier, more stable wolf population, especially with conservation efforts between agencies and ranchers.

Oregon's experience highlights how conservation strategies can benefit both people and wildlife. A healthy wolf population contributes to balanced ecosystems, which can strengthen natural systems such as vegetation and soil health — essential parts of resilient agricultural land and rural economies. Healthy vegetation also benefits pollinators, which are essential to our food security.

Programs that support ranchers also build trust between communities and conservation groups, proving that coexistence is possible when local voices are included in planning. We've seen similar examples in legislation, such as America's Conservation Enhancement Reauthorization Act (which includes livestock protection measures), and in Montana, conservationists work with homeowners to reduce conflict with grizzlies.

"This is not a coincidence," said Danielle Moser, the wildlife program manager for Oregon Wild. "When wolves aren't being shot by the state or illegally poached with little consequence, they can do what wild animals do best — adapt and survive."

