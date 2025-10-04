Volunteers share photos after pulling astonishing items out of Yellowstone's iconic hot springs: 'Heartbreaking to see'

To accomplish this feat, the team used fishing rods, long slotted spoons, and up to 30-foot grabber poles.

On Instagram, National Park News (@nationalparknews) shared a post about the cleanup effort by Yellowstone National Park's geology team, which has earned widespread praise for the large haul of trash collected.

Photos from the post showed rows of hats and other debris gathered during the cleanup, including a pizza box. The operation yielded more than 13,000 items to date, along with over 300 hats collected from thermal features.

To accomplish this feat, the team used fishing rods, long slotted spoons, and up to 30-foot grabber poles. When necessary, they created custom tools to remove trash that can often be found floating in boiling water.

Debris can clog vents, limiting water circulation and lowering the thermal features' overall temperature, according to the National Park Service. This condition is conducive to the growth of yellow and orange microbial mats.

Visitors can find this kind of discoloration in the iconic Morning Glory Pool. Today, it appears with a multicolored rim. An old NPS photo showed it was once pure blue — a change that the U.S. Geological Survey said is largely irreversible.

According to the NPS, Yellowstone's laws and policies prohibit throwing anything into thermal features.

In 2024, a hydrothermal explosion occurred near Black Diamond Pool, showing how debris can build up pressure. USGS reported that water shot 120 to 180 feet high into the air, underscoring the danger.

NPS also shared that trash poses a risk to the natural habitat of Yellowstone's wildlife. Leftovers and garbage can contaminate the environment and endanger the animals that eat them.



This waste can sometimes encourage animals to seek out human-related food. In some cases, wild animals that become habituated to humans and pose a safety risk may need to be euthanized to protect people.

The public's disregard for the "leave no trace" policy has left many online users disturbed.

"This cleanup crew is amazing, but heartbreaking to see and read about so many people disrespecting this amazing natural place. Leave only footprints, folks," one Instagrammer wrote.

"Not sure what's so hard about leave no trace (but I do get maybe those hats fell into the thermal areas and those people were smart to not go try to get them)," another commenter said.

The park has warned that water in thermal areas can cause severe burns. Its safety guidelines include avoiding dangerous behavior like reaching for steam and walking off-trail.

Complying with park rules is part of responsible vacationing. This simple step can help preserve Yellowstone's wonders, which is part of a larger web of environmental challenges we all face.

