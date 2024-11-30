Yellowstone tourist faces jail time and park ban after destroying crucial resource — here's what he had to say

The judge told him that besides signage, if there's ever any question, it's better to be safe than sorry.

A Colorado man serves as an example of why it's so important to follow the rules while visiting national parks.

A news article by KMVT told the story of Joseph Aita and his family who went off-trail while visiting Yellowstone National Park. After pleading guilty to destroying a mineral resource near Canary Spring, he was sentenced to seven days in jail, five years of probation with a ban from the park for those five years, and a fine of $3,000.

Aita told the outlet that there was no clear signage saying to stay off the land in the area where they parked. No one said anything directly to them; instead, their actions were reported to park rangers.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"That was our mistake, and we acknowledge that," Aita said.

The judge told him that besides signage, if there's ever any question, it's better to be safe than sorry.

While Aita and his family seemed to have made an honest mistake, many people blatantly disregard signs in national parks that clearly state the rules and regulations.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Protected thermal areas are particularly unpredictable and dangerous for tourists, with Canary Spring running up to 160 degrees. And yet, people think they can defy nature, literally testing the waters and endangering their lives. You would think after a hydrothermal explosion in July, Yellowstone tourists would be more cautious, but stories of rogue tourists continue to pop up.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.