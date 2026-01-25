Onlooker sparks outrage with video of tourists' reckless behavior at US national park: 'Should be arrested'

"And also have their vehicle towed away."

Footage posted to the Facebook group Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of The Idiots showed some egregious behavior from tourists that inflamed onlookers.

The clip showed a group of six visitors going far off designated trails. While this might seem innocuous at first, there are various problems with this kind of behavior.

Firstly, there's safety. These visitors were walking alongside geothermal pools. Temperatures in these pools can reach over 400°F, posing a lethal threat to visitors. People who have strayed off set paths in geothermal areas have suffered serious burns. The fumes alone can incapacitate those nearby.

Littering in these geothermal areas can also unbalance precarious ecosystems. The methane-rich waters contain unique microorganisms that are ill-suited to dealing with foreign material.

Wildlife above the surface is also threatened by human presence. Stomping on vegetation can eliminate needed foraging opportunities, especially when slow-growing moss is destroyed. Even the noise and smell of human presence can scare wildlife away from vital habitat.

Sadly, many other Yellowstone visitors have engaged in this kind of behavior previously and are likely to do so in the future. You can be a part of the solution by staying on designated paths when visiting national parks, and reporting those that break the park rules. Ready access to cameras with long zooms is certainly helpful in documenting especially destructive episodes.

Yellowstone has a list of safety guidelines that are worth reviewing before visiting. Doing so can help ensure everybody has a safe trip and that the natural splendor of the park remains intact for others to enjoy.

Facebook commenters were unanimous in their outrage over tourists disrupting the natural beauty of Yellowstone.

"Should be arrested and banned for life," one community member said.

"Need to be arrested and also have their vehicle towed away," another replied.

